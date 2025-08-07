We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls

At the We Women Want Conclave 2025, leading voices came together to discuss how India can better support and empower its girls. The session, titled “Empowering the Next Generation: A Guide to Bringing Up Girls”, featured Sara Abdullah Pilot, Charu Singh, Radhika Bharat Ram, and Shaifalika Panda.

Sara Abdullah Pilot, Chairperson of CEQUIN, stressed the need for strong role models and safe spaces for girls. She urged schools and families to push girls towards science, sports, and leadership, while also offering emotional support and mentorship from both women and men.

Charu Singh, a Board Member at Kisan Trust, highlighted how inclusive education policies and gender-sensitive teachers can help break old stereotypes. She called for schools to involve parents as allies in creating space for girls to dream bigger.

Radhika Bharat Ram, who leads KARM and The Shri Ram Schools, spoke about the ongoing challenge of changing deep-rooted cultural beliefs. She stressed that access and exposure can bridge privilege gaps, and urged collaboration between NGOs, schools, government, and companies.

Shaifalika Panda, from the Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation, focused on rural India. She spoke of grassroots efforts that increased girls’ school attendance and delayed child marriages. She also emphasised empowering mothers as a way to uplift daughters.

During the discussion, the panel offered guidance on cyberbullying, gender-sensitisation for boys, and tackling resistance in conservative families through storytelling and slow change.

The speakers agreed that real change requires education, empathy, role models, and partnerships. They called for ongoing updates to programs to keep up with evolving needs.