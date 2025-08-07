LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls

The speakers agreed that real change requires education, empathy, role models, and partnerships. They called for ongoing updates to programs to keep up with evolving needs.

The speakers agreed that real change requires education, empathy, role models, and partnerships. They called for ongoing updates to programs to keep up with evolving needs.
The speakers agreed that real change requires education, empathy, role models, and partnerships. They called for ongoing updates to programs to keep up with evolving needs.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 7, 2025 13:36:49 IST

At the We Women Want Conclave 2025, leading voices came together to discuss how India can better support and empower its girls. The session, titled “Empowering the Next Generation: A Guide to Bringing Up Girls”, featured Sara Abdullah Pilot, Charu Singh, Radhika Bharat Ram, and Shaifalika Panda.

Sara Abdullah Pilot, Chairperson of CEQUIN, stressed the need for strong role models and safe spaces for girls. She urged schools and families to push girls towards science, sports, and leadership, while also offering emotional support and mentorship from both women and men.

Charu Singh, a Board Member at Kisan Trust, highlighted how inclusive education policies and gender-sensitive teachers can help break old stereotypes. She called for schools to involve parents as allies in creating space for girls to dream bigger.

Radhika Bharat Ram, who leads KARM and The Shri Ram Schools, spoke about the ongoing challenge of changing deep-rooted cultural beliefs. She stressed that access and exposure can bridge privilege gaps, and urged collaboration between NGOs, schools, government, and companies.

Shaifalika Panda, from the Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation, focused on rural India. She spoke of grassroots efforts that increased girls’ school attendance and delayed child marriages. She also emphasised empowering mothers as a way to uplift daughters.

During the discussion, the panel offered guidance on cyberbullying, gender-sensitisation for boys, and tackling resistance in conservative families through storytelling and slow change.

The speakers agreed that real change requires education, empathy, role models, and partnerships. They called for ongoing updates to programs to keep up with evolving needs.

Tags: We Women Want Conclave 2025

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Experts Share Powerful Ideas To Empower Next Generation Of Girls

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?