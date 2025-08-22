LIVE TV
Weather Report For August 22, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light Rain, Moderate Rain Conditions In Mumbai

Weather Report For August 22, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light Rain, Moderate Rain Conditions In Mumbai

Delhi is likely to expect light rains today, August 22, 2025 with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature reaching at 27 degrees Celsius.

Representative image of a rainy day
Representative image of a rainy day

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 22, 2025 04:42:36 IST

Delhi is likely to expect light rains today, August 22, 2025 with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature reaching at 27 degrees Celsius. According to the AQI.in, there is a different forecast. As per the AQI.in, there will be a slight temperature increase up to 36.3 degrees Celsius with an 86 per cent chances of rain. The Delhiites have to wait for the whole day of August 22, 2025 to see which of the predictions turns out to be true. 

How will be the weather in Mumbai?

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in Mumbai. This caused severe waterlogging and a lot of problems for the civilians. Due to the heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had to issue a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar districts. The red alert warned the residents of very heavy rainfall in isolated regions. Multiple local train services were also cancelled for August 21, 2025, due to heavy waterlogging in several regions. According to AQI.in, the heavy rains are expected to subside a bit, with the forecast predicting moderate rains. AQI.in forecast predicts a high of 28.5 degrees Celsius and an 87 per cent chances of precipitation. 

The residents have been advised to remain indoors. They have also been advised to avoid going into low-lying or the flood prone areas. 

How do people in Mumbai protect themselves and their families during the heavy rains?

Despite the forecast of the moderate rainfall, the people in Mumbai should make adequate arrangements to ensure that they are well-stocked in case of any emergencies. They should keep checking the weather updates and also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall. As per the advisory, during heavy downpours, people should be informed of the necessary news updates. They should also avoid travelling outside unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents.

