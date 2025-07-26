Home > India > Weather Update For July 26, 2025: Significant Weather Shift In Delhi, Mumbai To Expect Heavy Rains

Weather Update For July 26, 2025: Significant Weather Shift In Delhi, Mumbai To Expect Heavy Rains

Rains are expected in Delhi and Mumbai on July 26, 2025 as per AQI.in.

Rains (Representative Image)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 26, 2025 04:18:01 IST

The rain intensity decreased in Delhi on July 25, 2025 (Friday) and Delhiites had to endure scorching heat throughout the day. However, as per the AQI.in, there will be a shift in Delhi’s weather and the residents can experience a pleasant weather with patchy rain and temperatures coming down at 38.9 degrees Celsius. On July 23, 2025, Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for several parts of the national capital and surrounding areas, according to The Times of India. 

What is Red Alert predicted by IMD?

Red alert is a colour coded alert by IMD, signifying the highest level of warning, and indicating extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in a 24-hour period.

Heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai

According to AQI.in, there will be heavy rainfall in Mumbai on July 26, 2025, Saturday. There are 89% chances of precipitation and the temperatures will range between 26.1 degrees Celsius and 26.7 degrees Celsius. According to AQI.in, the monsoon pattern will continue in the upcoming week. 

How do people keep themselves safe in rainfall?

People, especially in Mumbai should keep checking the weather updates and also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall. This advisory specifies that during heavy downpours, people should stay informed of the important news updates. They should also avoid travelling outside unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents due to floods. 

Why there is a flood like situation in Mumbai during the Monsoon season every year?

There are a myriad of reasons that why there occurs a flood like situation in Mumbai during the heavy rains in Monsoon season. According to a Mumbai Now copy, Mumbai is a coastal city and due to this, the city has to rely heavily on its drainage system, which in turn is affected by the timing of high tides. Other reasons include Mumbai’s island geography, unusual rainfall patterns and others. 

Tags: Delhi weather July 26imdMumbai weather July 26

