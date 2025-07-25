Home > India > Weather Update For July 25, 2025: Rain Intensity To Decrease From July 25, Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai

The rain intensity is likely to decrease in Delhi from July 25, 2025, Friday as per a Times of India report. However, the rainfall is likely to continue unabetted in Mumbai on July 25, 2025.

The rain intensity is likely to decrease in Delhi from July 25, 2025, Friday according to a Times of India report. As per the reports, the temperature will be 36 degrees Celsius indicating little or no rain. The Delhiites enjoyed a heavy rainfall on July 23, 2025 (Wednesday) morning and July 24, 2025 (Thursday). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Delhi that predicts moderate rain (5-15 mm per hour) along with thunderstorms. Delhi people finally received some respite from the intense heat due to the rains and enjoyed a pleasant weather. However, in some parts of Delhi, people faced difficulties due to the traffic jams and waterlogging conditions. 

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai

A Mumbai Now copy indicates that cloudy sky with heavy rain conditions will continue on July 25 and July 26, 2025. According to the Mumbai Now, an improvement is expected from Sunday (July 27, 2025), with only moderate showers and no weather warnings in place from July 27 onwards. As per an India TV report, the IMD on July 23, 2025, Wednesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. A red alert was issued by IMD for several districts in the Konkan region. There was immense rainfall in Mumbai since early Wednesday morning and the civic officials reported waterlogging in low-lying areas like the Andheri subway. 

How can people protect themselves in case of the red alert?

People, especially in Mumbai keep a check on the weather updates and should also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall which advises that during heavy downpours, people should stay informed of the important news updates. They should also avoid commuting outside unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents.

