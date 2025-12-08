LIVE TV
Weather Update: IMD Issues Major Cold Wave Warning, Says Temperatures Will Drop In Northwest India From…

Weather Update: IMD Issues Major Cold Wave Warning, Says Temperatures Will Drop In Northwest India From…

Additionally, the Subtropical Westerly Jet Stream is active over Northeast India, with core wind speeds reaching up to 115 knots.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 18:38:03 IST

Weather Update: IMD Issues Major Cold Wave Warning, Says Temperatures Will Drop In Northwest India From…

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert for a cold wave and dense fog across many parts of India starting from December 9. According to the department, cold wave conditions will continue over central, eastern, and northern Peninsular India from December 9 to 12. These conditions will also develop over northwest and western India from December 10 and are expected to last until December 12.

The IMD has also warned of dense fog during early morning hours in some areas of Assam and Manipur from December 9 to 13. Similar fog conditions are expected in East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 9 and 10.

Several weather systems are influencing these conditions. An upper air cyclonic circulation remains over east Bangladesh and nearby regions, while a Western Disturbance is present over north Pakistan. A trough in the easterlies is extending across the southeast Bay of Bengal. 

Additionally, the Subtropical Westerly Jet Stream is active over Northeast India, with core wind speeds reaching up to 115 knots. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region from December 13. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 8 to 10.

Minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours have dropped below 5 degrees Celsius in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and some parts of Himachal Pradesh. In the plains, Faridkot and Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded the lowest temperatures at 4.5 degrees Celsius. Temperatures were much colder than normal in parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

A slight rise of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in night temperatures is expected over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal. However, a fall of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius is likely in Gujarat and parts of northeast and north Peninsular India.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 6:38 PM IST
Weather Update: IMD Issues Major Cold Wave Warning, Says Temperatures Will Drop In Northwest India From…

