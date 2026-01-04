Weather Update Today: Rain Likely In Delhi? IMD Warns Of Cold Wave In… Check Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a yellow alert for rainfall and cold wave conditions for the Delhi NCR region and has also advised the residents to get ready for the weather change. Following the warning, a cold wave is expected to go up and together with rain chances in the coming days, the national capital and its adjacent areas are to experience the biggest drop in temperatures. The caution also gives the impression of heavy fog and very poor visibility at night and early mornings, which might make the normal functioning of road, rail and air transport difficult. The whole of Northern India has really caught up with winter with its accompanying phenomena like cold night, fog and even sometimes light rains. Thus, it has led the government to recommend the citizens to be very cautious and take proper measures against the bad weather impact.

Weather Update Today: Is It Going To Rain In Delhi?



The forecast connotes that the cold wave would be persistent, with the coldest areas still some way off from the normal temperatures for this time of the year. The IMD alert does not only hint at rain as a possibility but also forecasts very chilly and dense fog for the weekend, particularly in the early hours. Currently, the temperature in Delhi is extremely low and the forecasters are also predicting that very thick fog will be the main cause of low visibility which in turn will have a negative effect on people’s movement and will also create health problems like respiratory issues for the vulnerable section of the population. The residents are advised to stay warm and pay attention to the weather alerts as the cold season becomes more severe.

Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Alert Of..

This climatic condition is a consequence of the general winter cold that has descended upon, and thoroughly, northern India. The situation is such that some of the states have already declared red alerts due to the heavy fog and the cold wave. Apart from Delhi-NCR, the states of UP, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, and MP are undergoing conditions of varying severity, which include the very low visibility due to dense fog and the cold wave that is impacting everyday life of the people to a large extent.

