LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on January 04, 2025.

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 4, 2026 08:11:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates  January 04, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

You Might Be Interested In

Teer Results for  January 04, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on  January 02, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

You Might Be Interested In
FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for  January 04, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for January 04, 2025 

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

    Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorised agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay Tuned for Live Updates and Complete Teer Results!

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 8:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 04 January 2026Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

Weather Update Today: Rain Likely In Delhi? IMD Warns Of Cold Wave In… Check Forecast

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.01.2026) LIVE: Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India’s Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final ‘Port Of Call’ In Muscat

‘Bihari Girls Ready For Marriage At Rs 25,000’: BJP Minister’s Husband’s Remark Sparks Massive Political Row

LATEST NEWS

‘Ikkis’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore, Growth Slows Amid ‘Dhurandhar’ Wave

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Will The US Really ‘Run’ Venezuela After Nicolas Maduro’s Ouster? Here’s What Trump Said

Operation Absolute Resolve: The US Mission That Rocked Venezuela, What We Know So Far

Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

‘He Thought He Was Untouchable’: US Commandos Dragged Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and Wife From Bedroom in 30 Minute Midnight Raid

Zohran Mamdani Calls US Capture Of Maduro ‘An Act Of War’, Says Attacking A Country Violates International Law

Did US Attack Venezuela To Capture Its Oil Reserves? Trump Drops Major Update After Capturing Maduro, Says ‘US Will Control…’

‘We’re Going To Run The Country’: Trump Says US Will Take Control Of Venezuela After Maduro’s Capture, Hails ‘Dark and Deadly’ Operation

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS