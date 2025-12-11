LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

A BJP MP accused a Trinamool Congress member of vaping inside the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session, prompting Speaker Om Birla to reiterate that smoking is strictly prohibited in Parliament. The incident reignites debate on India’s e-cigarette ban and growing concerns over vaping health risks.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused some TMC MPs of smoking inside Parliament (PHOTO: X)
BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused some TMC MPs of smoking inside Parliament (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 11, 2025 16:01:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

With the ongoing hot exchanges between the treasury and the opposition in the Winter Session of Parliament, BJP, on Thursday, December 11, claimed that a Trinamool Congress MP was smoking an e-cigarette, or a vape, in the Lok Sabha premises.

Without mentioning the Trinamool member, BJP MP Anurag Thakur brought the matter to the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to note the infraction.

He explained that this is to inform the House that e-cig is prohibited in the country. My question to the Speaker of Lok Sabha is whether he has allowed e-cigarettes to be smoked in the House. A TMC MP smokes e-cigarettes in the days that he has been sitting in the Lok Sabha.

Om Birla replied with some strength and claimed that there is neither a rule nor a precedent under which any Member of Parliament can smoke in the House. 

Om Birla said that in case such an incident is reported to my attention in a clear way; then, I will take the right course of action.

What are e-cigarettes?

Electronic cigarettes are devices that eventually heat a liquid to produce an aerosol which the user inhales. The nicotine, flavouring agents and other chemicals are normally present in the liquid.

The e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco as is the case of traditional cigarettes, but provide nicotine, which is an addictive substance, and expose the user to harmful substances.

They have been sold as a much safer option to smoking although health experts are warning that they pose a great danger and particularly to the youths.

E-cigarette ban in India

In India, there were fears as the consumption of e-cigarettes among adolescents and young adults increased at a high rate.

Health officials claimed that such gadgets would breed a new breed of nicotine-addicted consumers and reverse the effects of cutting down tobacco use.

There were also reports of toxic substances in vapour generated by the e-cigarettes and scarcity of research studies on their health impact in the long term. 

Consequences of smoking e-cigarettes in India

India banned e-cigarettes throughout the country in September 2019. Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act declared that it was illegal to produce, manufacture, import, export, transport, sell, distribute and advertise the use of e-cigarettes.

Their possession and use were also discouraged, but personal consumption was not criminalised as were trade and distribution. The government attributed the ban to preventive health care to safeguard the health of the population.

According to the legislation any person caught selling or distributing could face fines and imprisonment. Governments have made a few crackdowns to confiscate the devices and halt online sales.

Although illegal trade is no longer permitted in certain areas of the country, the country is still engaged in the illicit trade and this has led to health officials constantly issuing warnings regarding the danger of using e-cigarettes. 

ALSO READ: IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 4:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anurag Thakure-cigarettesParliamenttmc

RELATED News

IndiGo Announces ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers for Passengers Hit by Major Flight Cancellations

Mexico Follows Donald Trump, All Set To Slap Up To 50% Tariffs On Indian Imports – Here’s What We Know

Thailand Detains Luthra Brothers In Connection With Goa Nightclub Fire, Deportation Steps Begin

Shocking Twist: Goa Police Say Luthra Brothers Bought Thailand Tickets Moments After Fire

‘Not Deliberate Action’: IndiGo Chairman Apologises To Passengers, Says Multiple Factors Triggered Week-Long Flight Chaos

LATEST NEWS

Ex-Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s Gruesome Murder, Husband ‘Chopped’ and ‘Pureed’ Her In Blender, Charged With Murder

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Donald Trump Rewards Pakistan For Relentless Appeasement, US Approves $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Deal To Islamabad

Top Three IPL Teams Likely to Pick Jacob Duffy in 2026 Mini-Auction, THIS Team With Maximum Remaining Purse Is Top Contender

Beware Of This ChatGPT And Grok Fraud: Hackers Using A New Way To Scam Using AI Tools

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Check Potential Big Picks for the Orange Army

Will Pakistan Government Shift Imran Khan From Adiala Jail Amid Fresh Protests From His Supporters? Here’s What We Know

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament
What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament
What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament
What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

QUICK LINKS