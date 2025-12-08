What Does It Take To Become A Chief Minister? ‘Just Rs 500-Crore Suitcase,’ Says Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Wife, Sparks Debate

A major political row erupted in Punjab after Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu claimed that it takes a “Rs 500 crore suitcase” to sit in the Chief Minister’s chair. She made the statement while interacting with media after her meeting with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The remark quickly spread across political circles and triggered sharp reactions from both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party. On being asked about her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return to active politics, she said he would only consider it if the party projected him as the chief ministerial face for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said they always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat but cannot pay Rs 500 crore to become Chief Minister. She clarified that no one had personally approached her seeking money, yet claimed that the person who brings a suitcase of that amount gets the CM post.

She added that if any party gives her husband the power to work for Punjab, he would focus on improving the state. She said they do not have the money to offer any party, but they can deliver results and aim to turn Punjab into a golden state through good governance.

AAP Calls Remark an Explosive Revelation About Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party reacted strongly to Kaur’s statement and called it an explosive revelation. AAP leaders said the comment exposed the real machinery that drives leadership decisions inside the Congress. They demanded answers on who allegedly gives such huge sums and who receives them within the party.

AAP leaders insisted that the public deserves to know whether chief ministerial positions are influenced by money. They said Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s remarks raise serious concerns about transparency in political appointments and must be addressed openly by the Congress leadership.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also launched a strong attack on the Congress after the remark. Senior BJP leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi and Tarun Chugh accused the Congress of running chief ministerial appointments like auctions. Trivedi said corruption inside the Congress has reached dangerous levels and alleged that neither the country nor the Constitution nor the party is safe in their hands.

BJP leaders said the Sidhus’ comments reflect the same concerns earlier raised by several Congress insiders. They said these repeated claims indicate that money may influence key leadership decisions within the party.

Congress Shows Discomfort as Randhawa Questions Sidhus’ Intentions

The Congress also showed visible discomfort after the remarks. Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned the intentions of the Sidhus and accused them of damaging the party from within. He asked whether Navjot Singh Sidhu should clarify who gave him money when he was appointed the state Congress chief.

Randhawa said such statements weaken the party’s position and cause unnecessary confusion among workers. He urged the Sidhus to act responsibly as senior leaders. The controversy continues to grow as parties demand clearer answers and accountability for the claims made by Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

