What Is Bhairav Battalion? Meet Indian Army's Fastest 'Invisible Yet Invincible' Strike Forces Made For Modern 'Grey-Zone' Conflicts

What Is Bhairav Battalion? Meet Indian Army’s Fastest ‘Invisible Yet Invincible’ Strike Forces Made For Modern ‘Grey-Zone’ Conflicts

The Indian Army unveiled its new Bhairav Battalion during the 77th Republic Day parade, introducing a fast, elite light-commando force built for quick action in modern “grey-zone” threats. Smaller, tech-enabled and highly mobile, the unit is designed to strike fast along India’s borders and support existing special forces.

Bhairav Battalion Makes First Public Appearance (Image: X/ FrontalForce)

Published: January 27, 2026 16:46:37 IST

What Is Bhairav Battalion? Meet Indian Army's Fastest 'Invisible Yet Invincible' Strike Forces Made For Modern 'Grey-Zone' Conflicts

When the might of the Indian army was on display during India’s 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, public and the nation got an introduction to the new force called the Bhairav Battalion of the Indian Army. The photos and videos of the Bhairav Battalion have gone viral ever since. The Republic Day marked the first public appearance of the 4 Bhairav Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. 

As per reports, the Bhairav Battalion is a special “light commando” force. This means they are trained to act fast and with precision, especially in tough situations along India’s borders. Each battalion has about 250 soldiers much smaller than a normal infantry unit, which usually has 800–900 troops. These smaller teams are meant to move quickly and strike fast when danger appears, instead of waiting for long planning and backup.

Bhairav Battalion: Why the Army Needed a New Force?

Officials say the Bhairav battalion units were created because modern conflicts are different now. There are many “grey-zone” situations threats that are not full-scale wars but still dangerous. To deal with these, the Army needed a force between the regular soldiers and the elite Para Special Forces. The Bhairav battalions fill that gap.

The name “Bhairav” comes from a fierce form of Lord Shiva, symbolising strength and protection. Army leaders described them as “invisible yet invincible”, meaning they can move quietly but hit hard when needed. They also follow the idea of a “Sant Sipahi”, a warrior who is calm and disciplined but powerful in battle.

Bhairav Battalion: ‘Sons of the Soil’ Strategy Explained

One interesting part of how these units are built is the “Sons of the Soil” strategy. In some battalions, soldiers come from the regions the unit defends. This means they already know the land, weather, and local conditions well. That local knowledge can make a big difference in quick border operations.

Modern technology is also part of the Bhairav battalion way. These soldiers don’t just carry rifles. They use drones, communications gear, and air-defence tools as part of their normal training. Some teams have experts in electronics, signals, and even artillery support which is all packed into a small, fast-moving unit.

The Army plans to raise 25 Bhairav battalions within months. Several are already posted in key areas like the Northern Command, including high mountain passes and desert fronts, where fast response is critical.

Other Elite Units in the Indian Army

India’s Army already has top-tier special forces like the Para Special Forces and units like the Special Frontier Force (SFF).  These forces operate in high-altitude and covert missions.

The Bhairav battalions won’t replace these elite groups. However, they support them by taking on fast action duties and border response missions. 

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 4:46 PM IST
What Is Bhairav Battalion? Meet Indian Army’s Fastest ‘Invisible Yet Invincible’ Strike Forces Made For Modern ‘Grey-Zone’ Conflicts

QUICK LINKS