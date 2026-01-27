LIVE TV
Home > Business > India-EU Seal 'Biggest FTA In History', Says PM Modi, 'Mother Of All Deals With 27-Member Bloc 'Delivered'

India-EU Seal ‘Biggest FTA In History’, Says PM Modi, ‘Mother Of All Deals With 27-Member Bloc ‘Delivered’

India and the European Union have sealed a landmark free trade agreement, dubbed the ‘Mother of all deals’, after years of negotiations. The pact spans trade, defence, climate action and critical technologies, reshaping ties amid global economic uncertainty. Together, India and the EU account for nearly one-fifth of global trade and 25% of the world’s population.

India and EU sign landmark FTA. Photo: ANI.
India and EU sign landmark FTA. Photo: ANI.

January 27, 2026 14:09:30 IST

India-EU Seal ‘Biggest FTA In History’, Says PM Modi, ‘Mother Of All Deals With 27-Member Bloc ‘Delivered’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a free trade agreement between India and the European Union, calling itthe biggest FTA in history. The signing of the FTA was earlierconfirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. India and the European Union earlier announced what has been touted as the ‘Mother of all deals’ after the long negotiations ended successfully. India and the EU together represent almost one-fifth of global trade and around 25 per cent of the global population. The free trade agreement was signed amid Donald Trump’s trade war, affecting the world economic order. 

According to reports, the FTA covers trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies, and strengthening the rules-based global order.

What PM Modi Said On India-EU Trade Deal

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister Narendra Modi called the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the “mother of all deals.” PM said the deal would open up massive opportunities for people and businesses on both sides and deepen ties between two of the world’s largest economies. He added that the pact represents 25 per cent of global GDP and nearly one-third of global trade.

“Yesterday, a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India. People are calling this the mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe. This is a perfect example of a partnership between two major economies of the world,” Modi said.

India-EU Trade Summit

The EU and India are close partners working to promote economic prosperity, a rules-based international order and sustainable development. Trade and investment remain central pillars of this relationship.

At the EU-India summit, leaders from both sides adopted a joint comprehensive strategic agenda and discussed trade in the context of the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations, which were first launched in 2007 and relaunched in 2022 and concluded on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently said, “India and Europe have made a clear choice. The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness. Leveraging our complementary strengths. And building mutual resilience. We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible.”

European Council President Antonio Costa echoed that thought saying, “India is a crucial partner for the EU. Together, we share the capacity and responsibility to protect the rules-based international order. “

India-EU Trade In Numbers

In trade in goods, the EU is India’s second-largest trading partner, right after China and ahead of the United States, accounting for 11.5 per cent of India’s total goods trade.

As per the official data, in 2024, EU-India trade in goods was valued at over Euro 120 billion. This included Euro 71.4 billion worth of EU imports from India and Euro 48.8 billion in EU exports to India.

Over the last decade, bilateral trade in goods has doubled. During this period, EU imports from India grew by 140 per cent, while EU exports to India increased by 58 per cent, showing the steady expansion of commercial ties.

What Does EU Export To India?

The main goods exported by the EU to India include machinery and appliances, transport equipment and chemicals. On the other hand, the EU primarily imports machinery and appliances, chemicals and fuels from India.

Trade in services has also seen strong growth. In 2024, EU-India trade in services was worth over Euro 66 billion, with more than Euro 37 billion in EU imports and around Euro 29 billion in EU exports. Over the past decade, trade in services between the two sides has more than doubled, recording a growth of 243 per cent.

Key services traded between India and the EU include telecommunications, computer and information services, other business services such as professional and management consulting, and transport services.

India-EU FDI

Foreign direct investment (FDI) further reflects the depth of the relationship. In 2024, the EU’s foreign direct investments in India were valued at over Euro 132 billion, making the EU the leading investor in the country.
On the policy front, the EU and India relaunched negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) in June 2022.

At the same time, separate negotiations were initiated on investment protection and geographical indications.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 1:43 PM IST
