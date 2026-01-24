LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

Developed by ISRO, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station(BAS) is India’s first planned indigenous modular space station. Here is what you need to know about it.

Bharatiya Antariksh Station(Photo: PTI)
Bharatiya Antariksh Station(Photo: PTI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 24, 2026 16:41:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

India has started working on the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). As per the report, It will be India’s own permanent space station in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sees it as a significant capability, comparable to the International Space Station (ISS).

You Might Be Interested In

As per ISRO, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station will represent India’s vision of a permanent human presence in space.

What is Bharatiya Antariksh Station?

Developed by ISRO, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station is India’s first planned indigenous modular space station. According to the reports, it is designed to support human presence in space and conduct advanced scientific experiments, it will function as a long-term research hub in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

You Might Be Interested In

The key highlights of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station include five modules, Base, Core, Science, Laboratory, and Common Working modules. BAS-01, the first module, is expected to be launched in 2028 and will weigh approximately 10 tonnes, while 2035 is the targeted year for the station to become fully operational.

The BAS will remain in a circular orbit at an altitude of approximately 400–450 km above Earth and is designed to host three to four astronauts for durations of 15 to 20 days.

What are the Key elements of Bharatiya Antariksh Station?

Once the station is completely operational, BAS will serve as a space laboratory, enabling research in microgravity. It will further help India master technologies needed for future deep-space missions.

Using similar materials developed for human-rated space missions, each module will be 3.8 metres in diameter and 8 metres tall. The modules will be built using high-strength aluminium alloy (AA-2219). Since astronauts will live and work inside them, the structures must meet the same safety and quality standards as those of the Gaganyaan programme.

This module will act as the backbone of the future space station, which ISRO describes as the next logical step after the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. ISRO also plans to build two complete sets of this module on Earth before the final launch.

Read more: ISRO Launches ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Rocket Carrying Heaviest Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2 Into Space: Why This Mission Is A Major Milestone

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 4:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BASBharatiya Antariksh StationIndian Space Research OrganisationISRO

RELATED News

Shashi Tharoor Breaks Silence On Congress Rift, Stands Unapologetic On Operation Sindoor, Says He Never Violated Party Line

Republic Day 2026: From the Ladakh Scouts to the European Union Contingent — Here Are All 18 Contingents Taking Part in the Parade

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

LATEST NEWS

Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Bangladesh Removed From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Replaces Mustafizur’s Team After Dhaka’s Security Excuses

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

Mouni Roy Harassed On Stage In Haryana Event, Actress Reveals Lewd Gestures, Waist Touching By Elderly Men, Calls It Traumatizing

‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

Who Is Zhang Youxia? Chinese Army Top Army General Under Investigation By Xi Jinping – Is China’s President ‘Scared’ Of His No.1 Military Strongman?

Mission Comeback: Ishan Kishan Begins His Redemption Journey Ahead Of The T20 World Cup Showdown

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…
What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…
What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…
What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

QUICK LINKS