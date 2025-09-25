What is FCRA Registration And What Is It Used For ? Sonam Wangchuk’s Registration Cancelled Amid Leh Violence

As the central government cancelled the FCRA registration of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO amid violent protest in Leh yesterday, one must know what is FCRA and why is it making headlines today?

What Is FCRA?

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration is a certificate that allows Indian organisations to legally accept money from foreign donors. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues this licence.

It ensures that the money received from abroad is used only for approved purposes like social, cultural, religious, or educational work. The system prevents misuse of foreign funds for activities against national interests. To get this licence, an organisation must exist for at least three years and show proof of spending on its main work. It must also submit yearly reports to continue holding the licence.

Purpose of FCRA Registration in India

FCRA registration acts as a safeguard to control how foreign contributions enter India. It helps the government track the flow of foreign money and ensures it is used for development and welfare.

NGOs, societies, and trusts often depend on foreign donations to run schools, hospitals, relief camps, or cultural projects. With registration, they can accept such funds legally.

Without it, they cannot receive any money from abroad. The act also makes organisations accountable by demanding transparency in accounts and restricting misuse of donations for political or harmful activities.

Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO Faces Licence Cancellation

The central government recently cancelled the FCRA registration of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO, the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL). The cancellation came soon after violent protests in Leh, which left four people dead and several injured.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Wangchuk’s NGO violated the FCRA rules repeatedly. Officials stated that crores of rupees entered the organisation from foreign sources between 2021 and 2024, but the funds were deposited into personal and joint bank accounts, which is against the FCRA Act, 2010.

According to the MHA, SECMOL made outward foreign remittances to unidentified entities, raising concerns of money laundering. The government noted that these actions did not match the stated aims of the NGO and could harm the credibility of genuine people’s movements. The order also claimed that Wangchuk presented himself as a representative of public causes but the financial violations pointed to personal and political motives. The cancellation of the licence now bars his NGO from accepting any foreign donations, tightening the government’s oversight on its operations.

Who Is Sonam Wangchuk?

Sonam Wangchuk is an educated activist. He is also an engineer, innovator, and education reformer from Ladakh, best known for founding the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) in 1988 to support local students and improve the region’s education system.

Over the years, he has led initiatives like “Operation New Hope,” which worked with the government and communities to improve government schools, and pioneered eco-friendly solutions such as solar-powered campuses and the globally acclaimed “Ice Stupa” project to tackle water shortages. He also established the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), focusing on sustainable education and environmental awareness. Wangchuk has become a key voice for Ladakh’s people, combining grassroots innovation with activism.

Also Read: The Ladakh Controversy: Why The Union Government Is Stubborn To Grant Ladakh Statehood? ANSWERED In Pics