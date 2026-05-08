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Home > India News > What Mahua Moitra Said On ‘Chor Chor’ Chants On Indigo Flight

What Mahua Moitra Said On ‘Chor Chor’ Chants On Indigo Flight

Mahua Moitra approached the DGCA after alleging harassment and political sloganeering by passengers aboard an IndiGo Kolkata-Delhi flight. The incident has sparked debate over aviation safety, unruly passenger rules, and rising political hostility in public spaces.

Mahua Moitra Raises Aviation Safety Concerns After IndiGo Mid-Air Harassment Row (Pc: X)
Mahua Moitra Raises Aviation Safety Concerns After IndiGo Mid-Air Harassment Row (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 14:05 IST

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What Mahua Moitra Said On ‘Chor Chor’ Chants On Indigo Flight

The TMC’s MP Mahua Moitra has brought her tussle with IndiGo Airlines in mid-air before the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the incident that happened on their flight. She was on the board of the flight from Kolkata to Delhi on 7th May 2026, to attend the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, when the male passengers started their encroachment on her. They started their maligning activity on the MP after they made hateful remarks about her during boarding and then moved on to film her while they chanted hateful slogans like “Chor Chor” and “TMC Chor” as the plane was on the tarmac waiting for the doors to open.

Understanding Aviation Safety Rules and Managing Unruly Passenger Incidents

The core of the dispute lies in the interpretation of aviation safety and the “unruly passenger” framework. Moitra filed her formal complaint because she believed that people were using their anger to attack her, which made her feel unsafe in a specific location. The incident shows how political expression conflicts with the protected status of civil aviation spaces. Under current DGCA guidelines, disruptive behavior ranging from verbal harassment to unauthorized filming can lead to passengers being placed on a “No-Fly List.”



The airline faces pressure to defend its cabin crew actions because Moitra demands they publicly identify the offenders, whom she claims were “passive bystanders” during the incident.

Political Polarization Extends Beyond Politics Into the Civil Aviation Sector

The heckling demonstrates how political conflicts between parties have started to affect public transportation centers, which operate across the country. Moitra used the term “BJP culture” to explain the incident, which she treated as a comprehensive problem instead of a single event. The use of slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” alongside “Pishi Chor” (a dig at Mamata Banerjee) suggests that the cabin of flight 6E 719 became a proxy battlefield for the recent political upheavals in West Bengal.

The “civilian buffer” violation during air travel creates major issues for the Ministry of Civil Aviation because it needs to find ways to keep public figures safe from planned disruptions. The DGCA will determine whether political chanting during the MP and agitators’ videos constitutes a back-to-back level-one offense, which requires authorities to take instant action and impose permanent restrictions on the offender.

Also Read: TCS Sex Assault Case: Who Is Nida Khan? Accused Arrested After 25-Day Hunt

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Tags: DGCA ComplaintIndiGo Flight Incidentmahua moitra

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What Mahua Moitra Said On ‘Chor Chor’ Chants On Indigo Flight

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What Mahua Moitra Said On ‘Chor Chor’ Chants On Indigo Flight

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What Mahua Moitra Said On ‘Chor Chor’ Chants On Indigo Flight
What Mahua Moitra Said On ‘Chor Chor’ Chants On Indigo Flight
What Mahua Moitra Said On ‘Chor Chor’ Chants On Indigo Flight
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