LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning
LIVE TV
Home > India > Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway

Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, died in a Learjet 45XR crash near Baramati on January 28, 2026. The tragedy shocked politics, left five casualties, and triggered nationwide mourning and investigations.

Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR
Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 28, 2026 11:27:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway

Tragic Crash: Ajit Pawar Dies in Learjet 45XR Accident Near Baramati

You Might Be Interested In

The events of January 28, 2026, resulted in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dying when his Learjet 45XR (VT-SSK) crashed during an emergency landing attempt near Baramati airport. The flight had taken off from Mumbai at 8:00 AM but encountered its fatal accident 45 minutes after departure. The news of the tragedy has brought mourning to Baramati and Maharashtra, as residents of both areas cope with the sudden passing. The political sphere experienced an unexpected landing, which brought major losses to one important politician.

The Type Of Jet Ajit Pawar Was Travelling In, ‘Learjet 45XR (VT-SSK)’: Flight Details

  • Aircraft Type: Learjet 45XR (business jet)

  • Registration: VT-SSK

  • Operator: VSR Ventures (Delhi-based charter company)

  • Capacity: Typically seats 8 passengers and 2 crew members

  • Purpose of Flight: Transporting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and aides

  • Takeoff Location: Mumbai

  • Takeoff Time: Approximately 8:00 AM, January 28, 2026

  • Crash Location: Near Baramati airport during an emergency landing attempt

  • Time of Crash: Around 8:45 AM

  • Casualties: 5, including Ajit Pawar, PSO, flight attendant, pilot-in-command, and first officer

  • Investigation: Aircraft experts examining technical failures and weather factors

About ‘Learjet 45XR (VT-SSK)

The Learjet 45XR (VT-SSK) operates as a business jet which combines its aerodynamic design with mid-size dimensions to deliver both speedy performance and a comfortable flight experience. The aircraft operates with eight passengers and two crew members while providing advanced avionics and a comfortable operating experience. The aircraft crashed near Baramati airport during its emergency landing attempt after taking off from Mumbai, which turned VT-SSK into a news story on January 28, 2026. The aircraft carried the pilot and co-pilot together with a flight attendant, a security officer, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The jet experienced an unexpected mechanical failure, which created significant doubts about its operation while the investigation will determine the actual reasons behind the incident.

Investigation Underway

The investigation aims to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the emergency landing attempt and crash. Officials are examining aircraft systems, pilot communications, and possible environmental factors.

With The Tragedy of Ajit Pawar, Political Shockwaves Across Maharashtra: A Somber Day in Baramati

Maharashtra experienced a tragic event on January 28, 2026, when Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a Learjet 45XR crash that occurred during an emergency landing attempt near Baramati airport. The sudden passing of one of the most powerful NCP leaders in the state has shocked Maharashtra politics, as his death created a leaderless situation and raised doubts about future political developments.

Everyone who knew Ajit, including his coworkers, adversaries, and the general public, now experiences sadness as they recall his 40 years of dedication to public service and his contributions to government development.

The residents of Baramati and the broader political community face a deeply saddening day, marking a significant moment in the state’s history. The incident demonstrates that even seasoned pilots and aircraft face unpredictable dangers that threaten their safety.

People from all over India sent tributes to honor the deceased political leader, whose unexpected passing has created both emotional and political emptiness for the nation.

(With Inputs)
Also read: Who Is Supriya Sule? Standing Strong In Baramati Amid Heartbreak After…
First published on: Jan 28, 2026 11:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updatesajit-pawaraviation investigationBaramati plane accidentbusiness jet crashemergency landing accidentjet mechanical failureLearjet 45XR crashmaharashtra deputy cmVSR Ventures jetVT-SSK

RELATED News

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong With The Learjet 45 In Baramati? Fog-Choked Landing, Runway Slip – Here’s What May Have Caused the Tragedy

From Ajit Pawar To Sanjay Gandhi: Top Indian Politicians Who Lost Their Lives In Plane Crashes

Who Was Ajit Pawar? NCP Leader, Maharashtra Deputy CM Dies in Baramati Plane Crash- All About Dada’s Wife Sunetra Pawar, Children and Family

Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Who Is Supriya Sule? Standing Strong In Baramati Amid Heartbreak After Cousin Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death

LATEST NEWS

‘Right Into the Heart of Downing Street’: China ‘Hacked Phones’ of Aides to Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in Spy Operation

Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway

Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Ben Shelton Vs Jannik Sinner Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Set To Debut Soon: Triple Camera Setup, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 At Rs…

Who Is Supriya Sule? Standing Strong In Baramati Amid Heartbreak After Cousin Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Baramati Plane Crash Along With 5 Others

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark, Despite 67% Drop After Republic Day Surge

Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati

How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway
Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway
Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway
Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway

QUICK LINKS