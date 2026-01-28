Which Jet Was Ajit Pawar On? Deputy CM Dies in Baramati On Learjet 45XR, Investigation Underway

The events of January 28, 2026, resulted in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dying when his Learjet 45XR (VT-SSK) crashed during an emergency landing attempt near Baramati airport. The flight had taken off from Mumbai at 8:00 AM but encountered its fatal accident 45 minutes after departure. The news of the tragedy has brought mourning to Baramati and Maharashtra, as residents of both areas cope with the sudden passing. The political sphere experienced an unexpected landing, which brought major losses to one important politician.

The Type Of Jet Ajit Pawar Was Travelling In, ‘Learjet 45XR (VT-SSK)’: Flight Details

Aircraft Type: Learjet 45XR (business jet)

Registration: VT-SSK

Operator: VSR Ventures (Delhi-based charter company)

Capacity: Typically seats 8 passengers and 2 crew members

Purpose of Flight: Transporting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and aides

Takeoff Location: Mumbai

Takeoff Time: Approximately 8:00 AM, January 28, 2026

Crash Location: Near Baramati airport during an emergency landing attempt

Time of Crash: Around 8:45 AM

Casualties: 5, including Ajit Pawar, PSO, flight attendant, pilot-in-command, and first officer

Investigation: Aircraft experts examining technical failures and weather factors

About ‘Learjet 45XR (VT-SSK)

The Learjet 45XR (VT-SSK) operates as a business jet which combines its aerodynamic design with mid-size dimensions to deliver both speedy performance and a comfortable flight experience. The aircraft operates with eight passengers and two crew members while providing advanced avionics and a comfortable operating experience. The aircraft crashed near Baramati airport during its emergency landing attempt after taking off from Mumbai, which turned VT-SSK into a news story on January 28, 2026. The aircraft carried the pilot and co-pilot together with a flight attendant, a security officer, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The jet experienced an unexpected mechanical failure, which created significant doubts about its operation while the investigation will determine the actual reasons behind the incident.

Investigation Underway

The investigation aims to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the emergency landing attempt and crash. Officials are examining aircraft systems, pilot communications, and possible environmental factors.