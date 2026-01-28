Who Is Supriya Sule? Standing Strong In Baramati Amid Heartbreak After Cousin Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death

Tragedy In Baramati: Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Death Leaves Family and Political Circles Reeling

A tragic event occurred when Ajit Pawar, her cousin and political partner, died in a helicopter crash during his landing in Supriya Sule’s district for important meetings. His unexpected and sudden death has created shockwaves affecting both his family and the entire political community, as it has created a leadership vacuum. Supriya Sule needs to take charge during this time of mourning, as her colleagues, supporters, and family members expect her to provide strength and guidance through their shared emotional pain.

This Tragedy Strikes as Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes While Landing in Baramati, Supriya Sule’s Constituency

Who is Supriya Sule?

The political career of Supriya Sule, better known as Supriya Pawar, has established her as one of Maharashtra’s most powerful political figures, having served four terms as the Baramati Lok Sabha member. The Working National President of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP she leads, she has dedicated her work to advancing women’s rights, opposing fetal sex determination, and increasing political engagement among young people. Sule has maintained her standing as an emerging political leader in Maharashtra by using her political expertise and calm approach to handle family relationships and political conflicts.

Personal Side of Supriya Sule: Family, Education, and Life Beyond Politics

Supriya Sule, the daughter of political leader Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar, maintains her public life while nurturing close family relationships. She married Sadanand Sule in 1991, and the couple has raised their two children, Vijay and Revati, to be responsible citizens and dedicated individuals. Supriya holds a B.Sc. in Microbiology from Jai Hind College, Mumbai, demonstrating her ability to combine scientific knowledge with strategic thinking. The politician dedicates her time to parliamentary discussions and election work while taking care of her family responsibilities, revealing her ability to maintain a genuine family life as a political leader.

Political Profile Career Of Supriya Sule, Cousin Of Ajit Pawar

Current Role: Working National President of NCP and MP from Baramati.

Election History: Won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections (2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024). Previously served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2009.

Key Initiatives: Launched a statewide campaign against female foeticide in 2011. Founded the Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress in 2012 to encourage young women’s participation in politics.

Awards: Multiple Sansad Ratna Awards, including 2025, for outstanding parliamentary performance.

Recent Developments (2026)

Political Unity: In January 2026, shared a stage with cousin and political rival Ajit Pawar to release a joint manifesto for Pune Municipal Corporation elections, signaling family cooperation despite different alliances.

Krushik 2026: Promoted the ‘Krushik 2026’ agricultural exhibition in Baramati, highlighting AI technology and the recognition of the Bhimthadi Horse as a distinct breed.

Cousins, Rivals, Allies, Blood, Ballots, And Betrayal: Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s Political Dance in Maharashtra

Supriya Sule has built her political career, while her cousin Ajit Pawar has remained both an ally and a competitor to her. The relatives share direct blood ties because Supriya is the daughter of Sharad Pawar, while Ajit is the son of Sharad’s elder brother, Anantrao. The NCP division in 2023 occurred when Ajit joined the Eknath Shinde government; this event moved Supriya and her father to the opposition, which created turmoil for both their family and political party. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw an intensification of the rivalry, as Ajit nominated his wife, Sunetra Pawar, to challenge Supriya for the Baramati seat; however, Supriya won the election, which forced Ajit to acknowledge his error through public admission. She continuously criticizes him because of his tendency to combine his business interests with his political activities, which includes his practice of using government programs to gain electoral benefits.

The show did not conclude at that point. The cousins surprised Maharashtra politicians when they presented themselves together in January 2026 at a public event, where they revealed their shared election platform for municipal elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. They established a temporary partnership in order to eliminate vote divisions, which would have helped the BJP. Ajit announced that all family disputes had come to an end, while Supriya stated that her father, Sharad Pawar, continues to control his political party. The political landscape in Maharashtra operates under a system where family ties and voting rights become one unified force that people observe with complete attention.

