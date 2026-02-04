Which Online Game Pushed 3 Minor Sisters To Jump From 9th Floor In Ghaziabad? Police Point To Korean Love Game Addiction Led To Suicide

Korean Love Game: Three minor girls, aged 16, 14 and 12, were found dead early Wednesday after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a residential high-rise in Ghaziabad, according to reports quoting police sources. Police have linked the incident to the sisters’ extreme addiction to an online Korean task-based game, which they were reportedly obsessed with for several years.

The girls, who were half-sisters, lived with their father, a forex trader, and their respective mothers. Police said the eldest was born from the father’s first marriage, while the two younger girls were born to his second wife.

How The Korean Love Game Suicide Incident Unfolded

According to police, the incident took place around 12.30 am. All three girls were with their mothers before moving to the puja room of the flat, which they locked from inside.

“Around 12.30am on Wednesday, all three were with their mothers. After some time, they went to the puja room and locked it from inside. Thereafter, they used a chair to jump out of the window one by one. They all died on the spot,” reports quoted Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Atul Kumar Singh.

He added that security guards and residents on the ground floor woke up after hearing a loud noise, following which family members on the ninth floor also became aware of the incident. Police were informed immediately, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Extreme Addiction To Korean Love Game – Phones, Diaries Seized

Police investigating the incident have revealed that the girls were “highly addicted” to an online Korean love game and spent most of their time playing on mobile phones. The police have seized their phones and will analyse them to gather details about the game.

“The girls left behind a lot of notes in a diary and stated that they were sorry, and also made a crying caricature. They were highly obsessed with the game and thought that they were not Indians, but Koreans. They also portrayed themselves as Korean princesses under the influence of the game,” Singh said.

Police described the game as an online task-based platform. According to investigators, the addiction developed after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They were not attentive to their studies. The 16-year-old was still studying in class 4. This situation developed after the Covid-19 pandemic. They got addicted to online gaming,” Singh said.

Was Family Aware of Korean Love Game Addiction?

Police said the family was aware of the girls’ Korean Love Game addiction and had tried to restrict their access to mobile phones.

“The family members would snatch their mobiles. The girls would get them back. They followed a daily life routine together; even went to the bathroom together,” Singh said.

He added that the diary recovered from the house contained detailed accounts of their lifestyle and their obsession with the task-based game.

Suicide Note Mentions Korean Love Game, Father Speaks Out

The girls’ father, Chetan, has reportedly said an eight to ten-page suicide note was recovered from the house. According to him, the note repeatedly mentioned the game and their inability to quit it.

“They wrote, ‘Sorry Papa, we could not quit the game. The Korean game is our life, our everything,’” Chetan said.

Expressing grief and regret, he said, “Something very bad happened to my daughters. No parent should allow their children to play mobile games. You never know what kind of task is being given. If I had known about these tasks, I would never have allowed them to play.”

How the Korean Love Game Works: ‘Eldest Sister Gave Tasks, Younger Ones Followed’

Chetan told police that his daughters had been playing the Korean Love Game for the last three years and often expressed a desire to go to Korea. He said they remained together at all times and avoided interaction with others.

“Whenever parents went into their room, all three would move to another room,” he said.

According to him, the eldest daughter, Prachi, would assign tasks to the younger two, who followed her instructions closely. “They even went to the toilet and bath together,” he added.

During questioning, police found that the girls had not gone to school for the past two years. They reportedly spent the entire day playing online games and had minimal interaction with people around them.

Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Alok Priyadarshi said the investigation is ongoing.

“The police are investigating all aspects of the case. So far, the probe suggests that all three died by suicide. They were living together and used to play games on their mobile phones. The police are looking into the circumstances that led them to take this step,” he said.

What Is the ‘Korean Love Game’?

The Korean love game is a form of onli‘We Are Not Indians, We Are Koreans’: What Drove 3 Sisters To Jump From 9th Floor In Ghaziabad Suicide Incident After Online Game Obsession?ne game linked to an online chat system. In this game, the person on the other side initiates conversation by claiming to be a Korean or foreign boy or girl. It primarily spreads through social media platforms and messaging applications.

Initially, conversations revolve around friendship and love, with simple tasks assigned to gain trust. Over time, the tasks become more difficult and demanding, leading to increased mental pressure.

In several cases, players are threatened if they do not follow instructions, which can cause stress, behavioural changes and psychological distress.

DISCLAIMER:

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

