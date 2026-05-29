Who Is Bhaskar Ruj? TMC Councillor Accused Of Taking Bribes Stripped, Beaten By Locals Weeks After Losing Elections

WEST BENGAL VIRAL VIDEO: A viral video of a TMC leader getting stripped and beaten by the locals in West Bengal has surfaced on X. Following the BJP victory in Bengal, the reported misdeeds of many TMC leaders remain in evidence. While there have been allegations against a few leaders concerning their involvement in black money, others have been accused of accepting bribes. In this instance, in Dubrajpur, Birbhum, TMC councillor Bhaskar Ruj has been charged with taking bribes in the form of “cut money” under the pretext of giving houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. An enraged mob reportedly stripped and beat an aide of Bhaskar Ruj.

TMC leader stripped and beaten by locals

According to local media sources, TMC councillor of Ward No. 6, Dubrajpur Municipality, Bhaskar Ruj, was long accused of accepting bribes from the poorer people of the area, in exchange for providing them with housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. As alleged, some of the people gave ₹10,000, while others ₹15,000, and even some gave ₹30,000. However, after being promised refunds of the money, villagers remained unsatisfied since no actions were taken.

On Thursday afternoon (May 28, 2026), a large gathering of people assembled outside the residence of the councillor and demanded back the bribe money paid to him. Upon seeing the crowds outside his residence, Councillor Bhaskar Ruj reportedly locked himself inside his residence. Unable to face the angry mob outside his residence, the councillor’s close associate and TMC leader Dhananjay Garai, popularly called Dhannu Master, reportedly became the target of this enraged crowd.

Looks like the police intentionally allowed the public to beat the arrested TMC leader 😂 pic.twitter.com/GVIwvRdXBN — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) May 25, 2026

Several videos floating around on social media reportedly show the TMC leader running shirtless to save himself from being beaten by a huge angry mob which chased and beat him up with shoes. Some people had recorded this entire incident with their mobile phones as well. The women in this crowd were reported to be enraged at the thought of those exploiting the poor being pardoned without any cause.

Who is Bhaskar Ruj?

Bhaskar Ruj is a local politician who is a member of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Bhaskar Ruj acts as a councillor of Ward No. 6 in Dubrajpur Municipality of Birbhum district. Recently, there have been allegations levelled against Bhaskar Ruj, claiming that he was taking money from poor people as a cut to help them get houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana program. This matter caused a stir among locals, with the locals protesting and demanding refunds.

Who is Dhananjay Garai?

Dhananjay Garai is a regional politician of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from West Bengal who previously worked as a municipal councillor. Recently, the name of Garai has hit the headlines as he was arrested in relation to a murder case that brought significant political implications in the state.

As per news sources, the politician was implicated in the murder of a local BJP worker. This case sparked a political war between the two parties and led to demands for taking strict measures against political violence by the opposition leaders in the state.

SP leader attacked inside her home

In an unbelievable event, Gargi Patel, who is the district president of the Samajwadi Party women’s wing, was viciously attacked by the SP leader, Sidhant Jaiswal, within her own home.

📍Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh In a shocking incident, Gargi Patel, District President of the Samajwadi Party’s Women’s Wing, was brutally assaulted inside her own residence by SP leader Sidhant Jaiswal & co.pic.twitter.com/zd1QCZh0SQ — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) May 29, 2026

As per reports, about six people allegedly entered her house and attacked her family members using physical assaults such as kicks, slaps, and beating with iron rods. It is also reported that the whole incident has been recorded by the cameras installed in the house.

The incident occurred in the village of Madiya, situated in the Mughalsarai Kotwali region of Chandauli district. As per the report, the accused beat up the family members badly. All the accused people allegedly belonged to the same family.

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