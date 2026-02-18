Who Is Bobby Kabootar? Bishnoi Gang Criminal Involved In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Arrested In Delhi After Absconding For Almost A Decade

Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell just pulled off a big one: they finally caught Bobby Kabootar, one of Lawrence Bishnoi’s main guys.

Who Is Bobby Kabootar?

He’d managed to stay out of reach for years, always one step ahead. Cops say he wasn’t just hiding he was still active in the gang, running things from the shadows.

Turns out, Bobby played a key part before Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. He did the groundwork scouting, watching, gathering all the details the shooters would need before they struck. This wasn’t some random crime. It was planned, and Bobby was right in the middle of it.

Other heinous crimes by Bobby Kabootar

Kabootar’s name came up in the Nadir Shah murder too. Cops think he helped out with the killing of the gym owner in Greater Kailash back in September 2023, mostly by handling logistics for the shooters.

Turns out, both the Moosewala and Shah murders trace back to Lawrence Bishnoi, who apparently ordered them.

Kabootar was also wanted for his role in the shooting outside actress Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly. According to ANI, he supplied the guns that the shooters used to fire at her place.

Then there’s the brutal double murder in Jaffrabad last December. Kabootar is accused of opening fire on brothers Fazeel and Nadeem while they were riding a scooter, 48 rounds in all, hitting them 35 times. One brother died on the spot; the other passed away later in the hospital.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar is the Canada-based gangster who, police say, called the shots on Moosewala’s murder. He even went public, taking credit for it on social media. Goldy’s link to Lawrence Bishnoi just shows how big and organized this whole operation was. The main reason behind the killing? Revenge for Vicky Middukhera, who was close to Brar.

Moosewala’s death hit hard. It happened in May 2022. He was driving in Mansa, Punjab, when gunmen ambushed his car and opened fire.

He was only 28. Just the day before, the government had cut his security detail. Footage later showed a Bolero SUV cruising into town days earlier, probably as part of the setup. Moosewala tried to defend himself he shot back but he didn’t make it.

Right from the start, Punjab Police and the SIT pointed to organised crime. Lawrence Bishnoi, already in jail for other cases, admitted he planned the hit and ordered his men to track Moosewala. He claimed he didn’t know the shooters personally, but he pulled the strings.

Investigators uncovered a whole web: accomplices, support systems, and instructions coming from Canada, courtesy of Goldy Brar. Police have already named dozens of suspects, and the list keeps growing. Anmol Bishnoi, another close aide, is also behind bars.

