Who is Haji Mastan’s Daughter Haseen’s Husband? Why Has She Sought PM Modi’s Help, Claiming Years Of Sexual Abuse?

Haseen Mastan Mirza, who claims to be the daughter of the late Mumbai underworld don Haji Mastan, made a public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In the appeal, Haseen made a hand-folded request about seeking justice in an unending personal legal battle. Saying that she has suffered decades of trauma and injustice.

Haseen has said that she was forcibly married at the age of 12 in 1996 to Nasir Hussain, who was 25 years old at the time. According to reports, Nasir Hussain is her maternal uncle’s son and was married eight times before her. “My husband is my maternal uncle’s son. He did a lot wrong to me. In the eight marriages he did, one is from Indore, one from Mumbai, and one from Pune, and yet he has ruined my life. I was forcibly married at the age of 12, just 12 years,” she said.

After the marriage, she endured a lot of domestic violence, abuse, and assault. She further said that she was repeatedly raped and suffered brutal abuse that led to the death of her unborn child, and despite all these allegations, the accused has not appeared in court for years, which has left her case stuck.

Appeal to PM for justice

Haseen said that her people have disputed her claims of being Haji Mastan’s daughter, to which she has stated that, ”proof should be brought forward if anyone disputes her lineage,” arguing that using her father’s name is her right and any obstruction to that is “another form of injustice.” While speaking on her difficult circumstances, she said that she does not have a home nor any financial support and has spent most of her recent life going from one court to another without any resolution. She claimed that she was promised the Juhu bungalow that was never given, nor was she provided with any sort of compensation.

In her appeal to the Prime Minister, Haseen expressed gratitude for the central government’s triple talaq law and said she seeks two things: formal recognition of her identity as Haji Mastan’s daughter, and the reopening of her case so she can finally obtain justice.

