LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments

Tamil Nadu appoints retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe deadly stampede at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur. Over 40 people, including nine children, died, while 50+ were injured. Compensation announced for victims’ families.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe Karur TVK rally stampede where 40+ died; state, Vijay announce compensation for victims. Photo: ANI.
Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe Karur TVK rally stampede where 40+ died; state, Vijay announce compensation for victims. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 28, 2025 15:18:37 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to head the commission investigating the deadly stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur. At least 40 people, including nine children, lost their lives, while over 50 others were injured during the rally on Saturday night.

What Led To Stampede At Vijay’s TVK Rally?

The stampede occurred at a rally that was originally scheduled to begin at 3 pm, but Vijay reportedly arrived only at 7:30 pm, according to reports quoting police sources. 

The organisers had sought permission for a crowd of around 10,000, but nearly 27,000 people turned up, far exceeding the planned capacity, said Tamil Nadu DGP in-charge G. Venkatraman.

The venue was also reportedly ill-equipped to handle the large gathering, with insufficient food and water supplies for attendees who had been waiting for hours under the hot sun.

Also Read: TVK Karur Rally Stampede LIVE Updates: 39 Killed, Emotional Minister Anbil Mahesh Breaks Down, Orders Probe

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, VK Chief Vijay Announce Compensation

In response to the tragedy, the state government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those who died. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin deputed ministers, including Ma Subramanian, to oversee medical treatment and relief measures for the injured.

In addition, TVK chief Vijay announced financial assistance of ₹20 lakh for families of the deceased and ₹2 lakh for those injured in the stampede.

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Retired Judge to Head The Stampede Investigation?

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, who retired as a puisne judge of the Madras High Court in March 2015 after serving since 2009, has previously led several high-profile inquiries and judicial proceedings.

She headed the commission probing the 2018 anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, where police firing left 13 people dead and over 100 injured. Her report recommended action against 17 police officials, including IPS officers. The protests, which lasted nearly 100 days, were triggered by environmental and health concerns over the Sterlite Copper plant.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Judgments

In February 2015, Justice Jagadeesan was part of a High Court bench that gave a clean chit to Chennai Police in the alleged fake encounter at Velachery, where five men suspected of bank robbery were killed. The bench dismissed pleas for a CBI probe, ruling that police action was justified, according to NDTV.

She also conducted inquiries into wealth-related cases involving former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and her associates.

Earlier, she presided over the appeal in the 2002 custodial death of Karuppi, a Dalit woman, where she overturned the lower court conviction and acquitted eight policemen due to lack of evidence, as reported by Oneindia. 

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: Who Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife? From A Fan To Lifelong Partners, Her Net Worth Is Rs 400 Crore

Tags: justice aruna jagadeesanTamil Nadu NewsTVK rally stampedeVijay TVK

RELATED News

Delhi: Crime Branch dismantles counterfeit auto parts operation; 2 persons nabbed, Rs 90 lakh seized
AFSPA Extended In Three Assam Districts Until March 2026
18-Month-Old ‘Passenger Princess’ Boards Flight For The First Time, Video Goes VIRAL For This Reason
‘I Was Told My Face Was Not Good’: Vijay’s Journey From Ilaya Thalapathy To Thalapathy And His Rise In Dravidian Politics
Swami Chaitanyananda Caught With Fake UN & BRICS Cards After Sexual Abuse FIR | Delhi Molestation Case

LATEST NEWS

Salim-Sulaiman On Success And Spirit: ‘Culture Has The Power To Connect People Across Boundaries’
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments
Israel claims to have hit approx 140 targets in Gaza
"Her songs stir human emotions": PM Modi offers heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary
GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer
"Lot of grey in my beard": Ranbir Kapoor's candid reaction to birthday wishes from fans, daughter Raha steals attention
GST 2.0 Brings Major Price Cut On Maruti Suzuki Dzire- Don’t Miss These Deals!
World’s Oldest Woman Survived Two World Wars, Two Pandemics, DNA Study Reveals One Everyday Food Behind Her Remarkable Longevity
PM Modi urges citizens to celebrate festivals with indigenous products in Mann Ki Baat
Sarandeep Singh backs India to outclass Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments

QUICK LINKS