Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-brother Slams Wife Aparna Yadav In Public Post, Calls Her A ‘Bad Soul’

Prateek Yadav, the step-brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, has announced his decision to divorce his wife, Aparna Yadav. The businessman shared the news on Instagram, citing personal and familial reasons behind the move.

In a detailed Instagram post, Prateek Yadav wrote, "A selfish woman has ruined my family. She has affected my mental state. I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She has destroyed my family relationships. Her only goal is to become famous and influential. Currently, my mental state is very poor, and she doesn't care, because she only worries about herself. I have never seen such a bad soul, and it was my misfortune that I married her."







Who is Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav is primarily known as the youngest son of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, and the step-brother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

He is a member of the influential Yadav political family in Uttar Pradesh but has historically maintained a lower profile compared to his brother Akhilesh.

Prateek Yadav Marriage

Prateek Yadav got engaged to Aparna Yadav in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012 in what was regarded as one of Uttar Pradesh’s most high-profile weddings. The ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Anil Ambani.

According to media reports, their relationship began in 2001 after Prateek expressed his feelings for Aparna upon getting her email ID at a birthday party. The couple reportedly dated for nearly a decade before marrying and had known each other since their school days. In January 2015, he launched his gymnasium, Iron Core Fit, located in Lucknow’s upscale Gomti Nagar area.

Who is Aparna Yadav?

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2017, she had contested the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat on an SP ticket but was defeated by BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She later sought a ticket again for the 2022 polls but switched to the BJP before the elections.

After a prolonged wait, Aparna Yadav was appointed Vice Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission in September 2024.

