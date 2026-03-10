Who Is Rahul Bhatia? Meet IndiGo’s New Interim CEO As Pieter Elbers Exits, Check His Massive Net Worth Here

The sudden exit of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has put the spotlight back on one of the airline’s original creators, Rahul Bhatia. As the airline looks for a new leader, Bhatia has stepped up to run things in the meantime.

Who Is Rahul Bhatia?

Rahul Bhatia is an Indian billionaire and the Group Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation, which is the company that owns IndiGo. He didn’t just join the company; he actually co-founded it back in 2006 alongside aviation expert Rakesh Gangwal. Under his watch, IndiGo grew incredibly fast.

Today, it’s the biggest airline in India. Most travelers know it for three things: low ticket prices, flights that actually leave on time, and a very simple, efficient way of doing business. Bhatia isn’t just an “airplane guy,” though. His company, the InterGlobe group, does a lot more than just fly planes. They are involved in hotels, logistics, tech, training pilots, and even fixing aircraft.

What Is Rahul Bhatia’s Net Worth?

Before he became a big name in business, Bhatia studied in Canada. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. After he finished school, he came back to India to join his family business before eventually starting IndiGo.What is his net worth?Bhatia is one of the wealthiest people in the global aviation world.

According to Forbes, his net worth was estimated at around $8.1 billion as of December 2025. This makes him one of the richest people in India. While the InterGlobe group owns a huge part of the airline, Bhatia personally holds about 40,000 shares, which is roughly a 0.01% stake in the company.

Why Is Rahul Bhatia In The News Right Now?

He is back in the lead because Pieter Elbers recently stepped down. Over the last few months, IndiGo has struggled with some big operational problems, including a lot of flight delays and disruptions that frustrated passengers.Until the company can find a permanent CEO to take over, Bhatia will be the one steering the ship. He’s taking charge to make sure the airline stays on track during this transition.