Who is Rakesh Kishore? Delhi Lawyer Behind Shocking Supreme Court Shoe Attack Against BR Gavai

In a shocking incident at the Supreme Court of India on October 6, senior counsel Rakesh Kishore tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai while a hearing was still underway. The attempt was foiled by security officials before it could do any harm, but it has created shock waves in the legal community and the country.

Who is Rakesh Kishore?

Rakesh Kishore, 71, is a senior lawyer who resides in the Mayur Vihar locality of Delhi. He is an old member of several bar associations, such as the Supreme Court Bar Association, Shahdara Bar Association, and the Bar Council of Delhi. Police officials said he was found with membership cards from all three bodies when the incident occurred.

Famous in legal circles for his long service, Kishore’s professional life has otherwise been uneventful until Monday’s shocking courtroom episode. The assault has tainted his reputation as a lawyer and precipitated instant disciplinary action.

The Incident: Shoe Thrown at CJI

At a normal hearing in Court No. 1, Kishore is said to have reached the dais, taken off his shoe, and tried to hurl it at CJI BR Gavai. He is quoted by eyewitnesses as having yelled, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma”, before being subdued by security personnel.

CJI Gavai, unperturbed, played down the incidence, saying, “These things do not affect me” and continued with court proceedings. The incidence followed weeks after Justice Gavai was criticized for his comment in a different case on the restoration of a broken Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, where he told petitioners to “go and ask the deity itself.”

Immediate Action: Bar Council Suspends Rakesh Kishore

The Bar Council of India moved quickly, ordering an interim suspension against Kishore. Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra denounced the act as “prima facie inconsistent with the dignity of the court” and in violation of the Advocates Act, 1961, and Bar Council Rules.

The council’s statement elaborated that Kishore tried to throw his shoe during continuing proceedings, and his actions were uncalled for, threatening the dignity of the Supreme Court. The suspension is temporary, subject to further investigation.

Political Leaders Condemn the Attack

The attack was condemned across the political divide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the attack “utterly condemnable” and stated it had “angered every Indian”. He also commended CJI Gavai for maintaining his poise. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi condemned it as an “assault on the Constitution”. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denounced the attack as a manifestation of communal rage, specifically connecting it to the Sangh Parivar, and cautioned against playing it down as an isolated event. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin described the act as “shameful” and highlighted it as an assault on the country’s highest court of law and reflected on the persisting hierarchical and oppressive thinking in the society.

The effort to assault the Chief Justice of India is new in recent Indian judicial history. Though the act did not result in physical damage, it stimulates concern regarding courtroom security, political and religious fanatics, as well as the safeguard of India’s highest judicial office.

