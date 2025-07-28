Who is Ram Deo Mahto? BJP Leader Contesting From Madhubani In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Ram Deo Mahto is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who is contesting from the Madhubani constituency in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025. He is a well-known figure in Bihar’s Mithilanchal region and has had a long political career. Mahto’s influence and experience have kept him in the running despite tough competition over the years.

Political Career of Ram Deo Mahto

At 52 years of age, Ram Deo Mahto has a rich political background spanning over two decades. He has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Madhubani twice, winning the elections in 2005 and again in 2010. These victories helped him establish a strong presence in the local political scene.

However, Mahto faced defeats in the subsequent elections of 2015 and 2020. Both times, he lost to Samir Kumar Mahaseth, a candidate from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Despite these losses, Mahto continues to be a key player for the BJP in the region, aiming to regain his position as MLA.

His earlier terms from 2000 to 2010 mark him as a four-time representative from Madhubani, which shows his continued commitment and involvement in local governance and development.

Educational Background and Financial Profile

Ram Deo Mahto completed his schooling up to the 12th grade from J.N College Madhubani, affiliated with L.N.M.U Darbhanga University. Although his formal education is limited to higher secondary, Mahto’s political career has been his primary focus.

In terms of financial standing, Mahto’s affidavit filed for the elections shows declared assets worth ₹22,12,499. This includes both movable and immovable assets. His movable assets consist of cash in hand, bank deposits, some jewelry, and vehicles like a Mahindra Marshal and an Ambassador car. On the immovable side, he owns agricultural land, non-agricultural land, and buildings, which together sum up to nearly ₹13.5 lakh.

He also has liabilities amounting to ₹1,21,108, including loans from banks and dues related to house rent and electricity bills.

Criminal Cases Registered Against Ram Deo Mahto

One of the more controversial aspects of Ram Deo Mahto’s profile is the presence of multiple criminal cases against him. According to his affidavit, there are four criminal cases filed, involving serious charges. These range from attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) to rioting (Sections 147, 148, and 149), and even murder (Section 302).

Other charges include voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and assault on public servants. The cases date back as far as the late 1980s and continued into the early 2000s.

Despite these legal challenges, Mahto remains an active participant in politics and continues to contest elections under the BJP banner.

Role in BJP and the Mithilanchal Region Politics

Ram Deo Mahto is seen as a strong BJP leader in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar. His influence in Madhubani and nearby areas is significant, especially among BJP supporters. Over the years, he has worked to strengthen the party’s base locally.

Though he has faced electoral setbacks, his political experience and grassroots connect have kept him relevant. The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in 2025 represent another opportunity for Mahto to reclaim his seat and contribute to Bihar’s political landscape.

With the BJP pushing hard in Bihar, leaders like Mahto will play a vital role in shaping the party’s future in the state. His candidacy in Madhubani is expected to draw attention given his past record and the rivalry with RJD’s Samir Kumar Mahaseth.

