Who Is The Liar, Donald Trump Or PM Modi? Questions Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha, Watch

During the Lok Sabha, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi laid into the Prime Minister with scathing remarks on the recent debate on Operation Sindoor. He demanded clarity on the words of US President Donald Trump and his questionable involvement in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi On US President Trump’s Involvement

Gandhi provoked a sharp intervention towards PM Modi when he asked him to clarify Trump’s claims on the ceasefire after Operation Sindoor had been conducted. Rahul Gandhi said, “Donald Trump has said 29 times, he said it again recently, that he was the one who got the ceasefire done. Now, if he’s lying, then let the Prime Minister say it here in his speech that Trump is lying.”

( “Donald Trump has said 29 times, unnatis baar unhone bola ki bhaiya maine ceasefire karwaya hai. acha agar woh jhoot bol rahe hain toh apne bhasan mein yahan Pradhan Mantri kehe de ki woh jhoot bol rahe hain.” )

Gandhi also dared PM Modi to call Trump ‘a liar’ in Parliament, referring to the US President’s repeated assertions that he leveraged trade pressure to broker a ceasefire during the India-Pakistan conflict and that Indian fighter jets were downed.

“The man behind the Pahalgam terror attack is Pakistan General Asim Munir. Recently, He had a lunch meeting with the US President Donald Trump. PM Modi has not said anything. He didn’t say, ‘How dare Mr. Trump invite him to his office?” Gandhi questioned.

Gandhi Criticises The Defence

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government disclosed sensitive information about Operation Sindoor to Pakistan shortly after the operation began.

“Yesterday, I watched Rajnath Singh ji’s speech. He stated that Operation Sindoor commenced at 1:05 a.m. and lasted for 22 minutes. He said a very shocking thing: that at 1:35, we called Pakistan and told them that we had hit non-military targets and we didn’t want escalation. These are the words of the Defence Minister of India,”

“You told Pakistan exactly what you would do: that you would not target military establishments, and you didn’t want escalation. That’s surrender. Immediate surrender in 30 minutes,” Rahul Gandhi said, criticising the government.

Gandhi Challenges PM Modi

He further continued by saying, “If he has the courage of Indira Gandhi, let him stand here and say: ‘Donald Trump, you’re a liar. You did not make us agree to a ceasefire, and we did not lose any planes.’ Let him say it here, if he has the courage. Even if he has 50% of Indira Gandhi’s courage, he should say it. If he truly has the guts, then this evening, the Prime Minister should say right here: ‘Donald Trump is a liar. Donald Trump is lying.’”

( “If he has the courage of Indira Gandhi, let him say here that Donald Trump, you’re a liar. That you did not make us ceasefire, and that we did not lose any planes. Let him say it here. If he has the courage. 50% bhi hain Indira Gandhi ka toh yahan bolde. Agar dam hain, agar sach much mein dam hain, toh aaj shaam yahan Pradhan Mantri ko kehe dena chahiye ‘Donald Trump is a liar’ jhoot bol raha hain Donald Trump.” )

Rahul Gandhi finished his speech by criticising PM Modi on his PR stunts.

“The nation is above your image, above your politics, and above your PR. Have the humility to understand that, have the dignity to understand, and do not sacrifice the armed forces and the national interest for your own petty political games. Thank you,” He quoted.

