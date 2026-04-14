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Home > India News > Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case

Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Vinesh Chandel, a director at political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged West Bengal coal scam.

Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case (Via Facebook)
Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 14, 2026 04:11:28 IST

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Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Vinesh Chandel, a director at political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged West Bengal coal scam.

Arrest Follows Fresh Raids

Officials said Chandel was taken into custody from Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is expected to be produced before a court as the agency continues its investigation.

The arrest comes days after the ED conducted fresh searches on April 2 at multiple locations, including Chandel’s residence, premises linked to I-PAC director Rishi Raj Singh, and former Aam Aadmi Party communications in-charge Vijay Nair.

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Alleged Money Trail Under Scanner

According to the ED, around ₹20 crore linked to proceeds of crime from the coal mining racket was allegedly routed to I-PAC through hawala channels. The case is part of a wider probe into illegal mining and transportation of coal in West Bengal.

The investigation is based on a 2020 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which flagged irregularities in coal extraction at Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Kunustoria and Kajora.

Political Row And Earlier Allegations

The case has also triggered political controversy in the past. Earlier raids at I-PAC offices had led to a standoff with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the ED of targeting her party ahead of elections.

The agency had also questioned Abhishek Banerjee, alleging links to funds generated from illegal mining, a charge that has been denied.

I-PAC, in its response, has maintained that it operates as a professional political consultancy and has extended full cooperation to investigators, while raising concerns over the nature of the raids.

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Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case

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Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case
Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case
Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case
Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case

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