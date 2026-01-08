Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal? Son of Vedanta Founder Anil Agarwal Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Skiing Accident in the US

Agnivesh Agarwal (born June 3, 1976), the firstborn of the Vedanta Group’s chairman Anil Agarwal, died in New York City on January 7, 2026, due to cardiac arrest. While skiing in the USA, Agnivesh suffered a heart attack.

Early Life

Agnivesh was born in Patna, Bihar, and attended Mayo College, Ajmer. While attending Mayo College, he was not only athletically talented but also musically gifted and had the ability to lead others. Although he lived in a very comfortable environment, he remained grounded with simplicity.

Corporate Achievements

Agnivesh was the one who established Fujairah Gold and presided over Hindustan Zinc, one of the major subsidiaries of the Vedanta Group. He was also a member of various boards, including that of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), and was able to steer the mining and energy operations with a very insightful and strategic approach.

Family Bond and Philanthropy

Anil referred to him as “my friend, my pride, my world,” and claimed him as not just a son. Agnivesh was the one who pushed the idea of a self-sufficient India, and he went on to advocate for hunger, education, women’s empowerment, and jobs. The father renewed their vow: more than 75% of Vedanta’s profits for charity.

Tragic Circumstances

Agnivesh was healing quickly after the skiing accident when he suddenly had a heart attack, which took his life. “The darkest day of my life,” Anil wrote on X, mentioning the unnatural reversal of life. Wife Kiran and sister Priya, a Vedanta board member and Hindustan Zinc chair, are also mourning the loss along with Anil.

Lasting Legacy

Young employees of Vedanta became the surrogate kids of Anil. The warm-heartedness, purpose, and influence that Agnivesh left behind are continuously being acknowledged through tributes that will make his vision live on eternally.