LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar ajit pawar crash ajit pawar death ajit pawar age ajit pawar death news Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates Ilhan Omar
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar dies in Baramati Plane Crash (IMAGE: X)
Ajit Pawar dies in Baramati Plane Crash (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 28, 2026 15:41:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar plane crash: A tragic plane crash near Baramati airport on Wednesday took the lives of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with two experienced pilots, Captain Sumit Kapur and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak. VSR Aviation, the operator, confirmed their deaths.

You Might Be Interested In

The aircraft, a Learjet 45, attempted an emergency landing at Baramati but didn’t make it. Everyone on board, Ajit Pawar, two of his personal staff, and the two pilots, died in the crash.

Who was Captain Sumit Kapur? 

Captain Sumit Kapur was in charge of the flight. As the most senior crew member, he made the key calls, approach, landing, emergencies, all of it.

You Might Be Interested In

People in the charter aviation world said Kapur had a lot of experience with business jets and was well respected.

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Who was Shambhavi Pathak? 

Shambhavi Pathak, the co-pilot, stood out for her strong academic and teaching background. She finished her schooling at Air Force Bal Bharati School, then trained as a commercial pilot at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.

She later earned a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from the University of Mumbai.

She worked as an Assistant Flying Instructor at the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club, where she earned her Flight Instructor Rating (A). The DGCA had issued her a Frozen Airline Transport Pilot Licence.

VSR Aviation said the plane was “100 per cent airworthy” and both pilots were “fairly experienced.”

Now, the DGCA is digging into the details of weather, visibility, flight operations, and technical data to figure out what went wrong. 

The Learjet 45 showed up in the late ‘90s and shook things up a bit more space, a bit more speed, and a real sense of style for business jets. Bombardier added it to the Learjet family, then later brought out the 45XR, which was basically the 45 but with a little extra muscle.

Jump ahead to 2021, and Bombardier called it quits on all Learjet models. No more light or mid-size jets from them. Even so, Learjet 45s and 45XRs are still out there, flying everywhere. Corporate groups, charter flights, air ambulances, and government teams all keep these jets busy.

Right now, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is digging into a recent crash. They’re leading the investigation and will decide what happens from here.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ajit pawar deathajit pawar plane crashajit-pawarlatest india news

RELATED News

Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash Caught On CCTV: Watch The Chilling Moment When Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Burst Into Flames In Baramati, Leaving No Survivors

Who Was Pinky Mali? 29-Year-Old Flight Attendant Killed In Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Baramati Plane Crash

F1 | Watch Viral Video: Max Verstappen Slips, Isack Hadjar Crashes As Red Bull Endure Nightmare In Barcelona Testing

Meet Parth Pawar: Ajit Pawar’s Elder Son Likely To Take Over NCP After Maharashtra Dy CM’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Was Ajit Pawar’s Body Identified Through His Wristwatch? Heartbreaking Reports Emerge After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Baramati Plane Crash

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026 Roadmap: President Murmu Sets The Economic Tone As Budget Session Opens

‘Respecting Iran’s Sovereignty’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Calls Iran President, Assures ’Kingdom Will Not Allow Its Airspace Or Territory To Be Used’ Amid US Tensions

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Union Budget 2026: High-Tech Classrooms and Job-Ready Graduates Take Centre Stage, More Funding Poured Into Education Sector

Oppo K-Series Teaser Out: Is K15 Coming Soon? Design, Specs, Price Expectations And All You Need To Know

India’s Defence System In Spotlight: Union Budget 2026 Fuels AI, Indigenous Missiles, and Drone Modernisation

Inaugural Meeting Of The US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group

Who Is Alina Amir? New Viral Pakistani MMS Link Trend Emerges After Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video And Umair 7:11 Clip

ONGC Share Price Soars to 52-Week High as Oil India Jumps 10% on Global Oil Surge

Was Ajit Pawar’s Body Identified Through His Wristwatch? Heartbreaking Reports Emerge After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Baramati Plane Crash

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Who Was Captain Sumit Kapur? Pilot-In-Command Among Five Killed In Baramati Plane Crash That Claimed The Life Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

QUICK LINKS