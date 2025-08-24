Who Was Kartik Baggan? Gangster With Multiple Cases Shot Dead In Ludhiana

The shooting of gangster Kartik Baggan by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle created chaos at Sundar Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana, on Saturday evening. Sarwan, Baggan’s friend who received a gunshot wound, is fighting for his life at the Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Police say that Baggan was on an Activa scooter with Sarwan when the attackers fired from behind. The bullets hit Sarwan first, and both men had to come crashing down on the road. At least five bullets were fired at Baggan by the attackers before they escaped and later he died.

Who Was Kartik Baggan?

Kartik Baggan was a notorious criminal in Ludhiana with several cases against him such as attempt to murder, assault on police officers, and illegal possession of arms. In addition to being a lower-level gang member of the Puneet Bains gang, which is a gang notorious for murder, extortion, robbery, and Arms Act, Baggan was also associated with several other gangs in Ludhiana including Shahrukh Sadiq, Rajesh Ludhiana, Sukh Khaira, and Sandeep Katoch. He has more than 2 lakhs followers in Instagram.

Baggan had faced several attempts on his life earlier. In June 2023, he was targeted by his rivals who opened fire at him at Benjamin Road but failed to kill him. During treatment at CMC Hospital, he reportedly escaped to avoid police custody. In 2022, his rivals belonging to the Shubham Arora alias Shubham Mota gang had also been arrested for trying to kill him.

Past Rivalries and Gang Feud

Police sources indicated that the murder seems to be an offshoot of age-old gang rivalry in Punjab. Previously, Baggan and his group had attacked their rivals and even made videos of doing so. His constant showcasing of weapons and lifestyle on social media also raised eyebrows.

According to a Times of India report in 2023, it reported that Baggan was one of those youth in Punjab who openly glorified firearms and gangs on the internet.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Davinder Chaudhary confirmed an FIR has been lodged against unknown attackers, and investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage from the area. Police had also sent a large contingent to the scene to maintain order in the event of further escalation.

