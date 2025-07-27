Who Was Rajendra Chola I And Why Is Modi Honouring Him Now? Inside PM’s Tamil Nadu Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on July 27 for a visit that combines cultural reverence with major infrastructure announcements. At the centre of this trip is a tribute to the legacy of Rajendra Chola I, one of the most celebrated rulers of the Chola dynasty.

The Prime Minister will take part in a special event at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tiruchirappalli, marking 1,000 years since Rajendra Chola I’s historic maritime expedition to Southeast Asia. A commemorative coin will also be released by PM Modi to honour the emperor’s legacy. The temple, known for its grandeur and historical importance, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival and Temple Conservation

Alongside the Chola commemoration, PM Modi will attend the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival at the temple. The festival is dedicated to Tamil Shaiva traditions and the saint-poets known as the 63 Nayanmars. This year’s celebration holds special meaning as it aligns with Rajendra Chola’s birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), which falls around the same period starting July 23.

The conservation of Gangaikonda Cholapuram will officially begin during this visit. Known for its monumental architecture, bronze sculptures, and intricate inscriptions, the temple was built by Rajendra Chola after he established the capital city following military victories.

Who Was Rajendra Chola I?

Rajendra Chola I ruled from 1014 to 1044 CE and is remembered as one of the greatest kings of South India. He expanded the Chola Empire through both military and naval strength, extending Tamil influence far beyond India’s shores. To commemorate his victories, he built the city of Gangaikonda Cholapuram literally meaning “the Chola who conquered the Ganga” after defeating the Pala dynasty.

The Cholas, who ruled from 300 BC to AD 1279, left a deep mark on Tamil history. Their achievements in art, trade, urban planning, and administration are still studied today. According to a 2023 National Geographic report, the Cholas maintained a vibrant maritime trade network that reached as far as China and Southeast Asia. However, by the 13th century, Gangaikonda Cholapuram faded into obscurity possibly due to invasions. Only remnants of the ancient capital exist now.

Development Boost Alongside Cultural Tribute

In addition to the cultural commemorations, PM Modi’s two-day Tamil Nadu visit will focus on large-scale development initiatives. He will inaugurate a new terminal at Tuticorin Airport and dedicate rail and road projects worth more than ₹3,600 crore. He will also lay the foundation for an inter-state transmission system to support the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and launch new cargo handling facilities at VO Chidambaranar Port.

With this visit, the Prime Minister aims to spotlight Tamil Nadu’s proud history while advancing long-term growth and development in the region.

