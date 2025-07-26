Does The BJP Aim To Win Over Tamil Nadu By Evoking Chola Legacy And Tamil Pride?

As Tamil Nadu prepares for a pivotal Assembly election in 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stepping up efforts to connect deeply with Tamil sentiments. In a significant move, he will be honouring the memory of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I at Gangaikonda Cholapuram on Sunday, July 27. This symbolic gesture is seen as part of BJP’s broader Tamil outreach strategy.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram, once the capital of the Chola Empire for over 250 years, will host a grand celebration marking 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola’s historic maritime expedition to Southeast Asia. The occasion also coincides with the culturally important Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, which is being celebrated from July 23 to 27 across Tamil Nadu.

Sharing his excitement via X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Tomorrow, 27th July will witness a very special programme to mark a thousand years of the maritime expedition of the great Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a shining example of Chola architecture. It is our privilege that a commemorative coin honouring Rajendra Chola I is being released, also celebrating the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.”

Tomorrow, 27th July will witness a very special programme to mark a thousand years of the maritime expedition of the great Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a shining example of Chola… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

The Union Ministry of Culture has put together a detailed programme to highlight Chola heritage. The archaeological survey of India (ASI) plays a key role in hosting thematic exhibitions focused on Chola Shaivism and Temple Architecture. Visitors can also participate in cultural species and guided tours that promise a rare and engrossing experience.

On Sunday, the iconic Kalakshetra Foundation will present a special Bharatanatyam group recital. In addition, the traditional Othuvars will chant Devaram Thirumurai hymns. The event will reach its Music Peak with the live performance of the legendary music director Ilaiyaraja and her squad, which will further strengthen cultural greats.

Rajendra Chola I, who ruled between 1014–1044 CE, is remembered for its huge marine victory and contribution to architecture and business. After defeating Pala Raja, the Gangiconda Cholpuram temple, built during its reign in 1035 CE, is still an important symbol of Tamil architecture and pride.

With this incident, BJP seems to coincide with the deep cultural roots of Tamil Nadu. By honoring one of Tamil Nadu’s most famous historical figures, the party can expect to break political obstacles and gain confidence in the Tamil people.

This cultural opinion will be transformed into electoral benefits. But one thing is clear that history and inheritance become an important topic in the run -up for 2026 assembly choices in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO REAAD: Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM