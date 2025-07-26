LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix bangalore pakistan celebrity news Amit Malviya akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Home > India > Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM

Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said infrastructure and energy are vital for a state's progress and highlighted that the Centre's focus over the last 11 years reflects its strong commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development. PM Modi launched several development projects in the state.

Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM (Credit -X)
Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 26, 2025 21:55:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said infrastructure and energy are vital for a state’s progress and highlighted that the Centre’s focus over the last 11 years reflects its strong commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development. PM Modi launched several development projects in the state.

Speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi (or Tutikorin), Modi said, “Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state’s development. In these 11 years, our focus on energy and infrastructure reflects our dedication and commitment to the development of the state. All the projects today will also make Tamil Nadu a hub of connectivity, clean energy, and new opportunities.

PM Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening after concluding a two-nation visit to the Maldives and the UK.

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he also paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil war.

“Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. I first pay my respects to the brave heroes of Kargil and offer my tributes to the martyrs. I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to visit this holy land of Lord Shri Ram after a four-day trip to foreign countries,” PM Modi said.

He also referred to the signing of a historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK during his foreign visit.

Emphasising India’s growing global stature, PM Modi said the world’s increasing trust in India reflects the country’s rising self-confidence. “This is a symbol of the world’s growing trust in India and India’s new self-confidence. With this self-confidence, we will build a developed India, a developed Tamil Nadu. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi Concludes Productive Maldives Visit, Heads To Tamil Nadu

RELATED News

PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties
Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
PM Modi Concludes Productive Maldives Visit, Heads To Tamil Nadu
Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident

LATEST NEWS

Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Play Out Tense Draw in Game 1
Lindy Waters III Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs After Stint with Pistons
MMA Icon Jeff Monson Retires at 54 After Remarkable 93-Fight Career
‘PM Modi Showed Magnanimity’: Former Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid Hails PM’s Visit As Historic Step To Repair Ties
What Is Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Doing In Bangalore? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Caught On Camera At Rameshwaram Cafe
US-Pakistan Trade Agreement On the Cards? Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Yes
Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident
Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England
SPOILER ALERT! Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Debut In Fantastic Four MCU Credits Scene Was Helmed By Russo Brothers
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet
Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM
Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM
Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM
Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?