Narendra Modi In Tamil Nadu: Infrastructure And Energy Are Vital For Progress, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said infrastructure and energy are vital for a state’s progress and highlighted that the Centre’s focus over the last 11 years reflects its strong commitment to Tamil Nadu’s development. PM Modi launched several development projects in the state.

Speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi (or Tutikorin), Modi said, “Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state’s development. In these 11 years, our focus on energy and infrastructure reflects our dedication and commitment to the development of the state. All the projects today will also make Tamil Nadu a hub of connectivity, clean energy, and new opportunities.

PM Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening after concluding a two-nation visit to the Maldives and the UK.

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he also paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil war.

“Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. I first pay my respects to the brave heroes of Kargil and offer my tributes to the martyrs. I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to visit this holy land of Lord Shri Ram after a four-day trip to foreign countries,” PM Modi said.

He also referred to the signing of a historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK during his foreign visit.

Emphasising India’s growing global stature, PM Modi said the world’s increasing trust in India reflects the country’s rising self-confidence. “This is a symbol of the world’s growing trust in India and India’s new self-confidence. With this self-confidence, we will build a developed India, a developed Tamil Nadu.

