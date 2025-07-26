PM Modi Concludes Productive Maldives Visit, Heads To Tamil Nadu

LIVE TV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a two-day state visit to the Maldives and emplaned for Tamil Nadu after attending the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour and marking six decades of diplomatic ties with India.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 26, 2025 20:20:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a two-day state visit to the Maldives and emplaned for Tamil Nadu after attending the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour and marking six decades of diplomatic ties with India.

PM Modi on his official X handle penned, “As I conclude this productive visit to the Maldives, I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Muizzu, the Government and people of the Maldives for their warmth. I am deeply honoured to have witnessed the 60th Independence Day celebrations. The productive talks with President Muizzu will add significant energy to our bilateral relations.”

Later in the evening, at around 8 pm IST, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore at a public event in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin.

PM Modi earlier today participated in the Independence Day celebrations along with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed at the Republic Square in Male. He observed a special parade and procession by the Maldives National Defence Force.

The President’s Office said in a post on X, “His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed observe a special parade and procession by the Maldives National Defence Force, held to commemorate the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, also attended the celebrations.” (ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Praises ‘Centuries-Old’ India-Maldives Bond During Maldives’ 60th Independence Day Visit 

Tags: Modi concludes Maldives visitModi in Maldivespm modi’

