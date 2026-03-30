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Home > India News > Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun

Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun

Retired Army Brigadier VK Joshi was killed by a stray bullet during a firing between two groups in Dehradun while on a morning walk. The Brigadier died instantly after being struck by a bullet fired by an unidentified assailant.

Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: March 30, 2026 12:09:34 IST

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Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun

In a shocking incident in Dehradun, a retired Army Brigadier, VK Joshi, was shot dead on Monday morning while he was out for his daily walk. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Rajpur Police Station, specifically near Tula Apartments in Johri village.

According to officials, the Brigadier died instantly after being struck by a bullet fired by an unidentified assailant. Initial reports suggest that the gunfire did not directly target him but occurred during a clash between individuals travelling in two separate vehicles. During this altercation, shots were exchanged, and one of the bullets tragically hit the Brigadier, who was passing by at the time.

A retired Army officer lost his life in a tragic shooting incident in Dehradun on Monday morning, sending shockwaves across the local community. The victim, identified as VK Joshi, had stepped out for a routine morning walk when the incident unfolded near Tula Apartments in Johri village, under the limits of Rajpur Police Station.

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Police officials said the former Brigadier collapsed at the scene after being struck by a bullet during an unexpected outbreak of gunfire. He was declared dead on the spot, with authorities confirming that the bullet was not necessarily aimed at him but may have been the result of cross-firing.

Eyewitness Account of the Incident

An eyewitness who was present nearby described the situation, saying that upon reaching the scene, people accompanying the Brigadier informed him about the shooting. The witness also mentioned that there were reports of individuals in two vehicles firing at each other, which likely led to the stray bullet hitting the victim.

Police Investigation Underway

SP City Dehradun, Pramod Kumar, confirmed the incident in a self-recorded video, stating that the retired officer was shot during his morning walk and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police teams have reached the location and have begun a detailed investigation. Authorities are working to identify those involved in the firing and determine the exact sequence of events that led to the tragic death of the retired Army officer.

( With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through A Hole In A Dilapidated School Bus, Gets Crushed Under Wheels, Leaves Brother Traumatised

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Tags: Army officer shot dead IndiaDehradun shooting incidentJohri village Dehradun shootingRajpur police station firing caseretired Brigadier VK Joshi deathstray bullet morning walk tragedyUttarakhand crime news 2026VK Joshi

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Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun

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Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun

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Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun
Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun
Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun
Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun

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