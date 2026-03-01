LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through A Hole In A Dilapidated School Bus, Gets Crushed Under Wheels, Leaves Brother Traumatised

A seven-year-old girl died after falling through a hole in a moving school bus in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and being crushed under its rear wheels.

Ananya fell through the broken floor of a moving school bus (IMAGE: X)
Ananya fell through the broken floor of a moving school bus (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 1, 2026 17:58:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: A regular school ride turned into a nightmare on Saturday afternoon in Kasganj district. Eight-year-old Ananya fell through a gaping hole in the floor of her moving school bus and was crushed under its rear wheels.

The whole village exploded in anger. People blamed the school and the driver for letting something so careless happen. They smashed up the bus, roughed up the driver, and blocked the road in protest.

UP: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through Hole in School Bus

The bus itself was basically a disaster waiting to happen. Reports say there was a huge hole right where Ananya sat, just above the rear wheels. Still, every day, nearly 40 kids rode in that bus.

Here’s what happened. Ananya and her older brother, Yajat, were heading home from Mount International School. Around 3 p.m., as the bus passed near Birhara village, the floor suddenly gave way under Ananya.

She slipped straight through and fell beneath the moving vehicle. Yajat, just ten years old, saw everything and started shouting for help. But by the time the driver stopped, the wheels had already rolled over his little sister.

School Bus Accident: Questions Over Student Safety

Witnesses say the driver found Ananya alive but badly hurt. He picked her up, put her back in the bus, and rushed towards a nearby intersection where her father, Ravi Kumar, works. But Ananya didn’t make it; she died before her father could reach her.

The news hit the village hard. People swarmed around, grabbed the driver, beat him, and broke parts of the bus. They blocked the Aligarh–Kasganj road for almost an hour, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The police eventually stepped in and managed to calm the crowd, but not before the whole area was tense and chaotic.

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy, Police Launch Investigation

Police from Gangiri station, along with senior officer Sanjeev Tomar, arrived to control the situation. They convinced the villagers to end the blockade and took the bus, the driver, and Ananya’s body for investigation.

Tomar confirmed what everyone feared: the floor was broken right where Ananya sat, and she fell through while the bus was moving. He said the crowd was angry, but things were now under control, and the investigation would continue.

Turns out, the bus didn’t even have a fitness certificate. It was in such bad shape that anyone could see it wasn’t safe. After the accident, authorities announced they’d check all school buses in the district to prevent anything like this from happening again.

Police arrested the driver, as confirmed by a post from Fact Checker Mohammed Zubair.

Back at home, Ananya’s family was preparing for Holi. Her grandmother was making gujiyas when the news shattered their world. The whole family fell apart in shock. Yajat, who saw everything, couldn’t even speak. Holi, for them, turned into an unbearable tragedy.

ALSO READ: Inside the Attack That Killed Khamenei: The Strike, Family Casualties And The End Of Iran’s Regime As Nation Faces Uncertain Political Future

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 5:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS