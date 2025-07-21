“Why Are You Being Used”: SC Rejects ED’s Plea Against Siddaramaiah’s Wife In MUDA Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict to dismiss the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking investigation against his wife, BM Parvathi, over alleged irregularities concerning illegal land allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), calling it a “resounding slap of justice on the face of the Central Government.”

A bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and K. Vinod Chandran refused to entertain ED’s plea by stating, “Let political battles be fought amongst the electorate. Why are you (ED) being used for it.”

Siddaramaiah Hails SC Verdict Over MUDA Case

In a social media post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote in Kanada, “The Supreme Court’s historic order dismissing the ED’s appeal to investigate my wife, Mrs. Parvati, in the matter of MUDA site allocation is a resounding slap of justice on the face of the Central Government.”

“I humbly welcome the order of the Honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, B.R. Gavai, and Justice K. Vinodchandra. Throughout my long political career, I have always bowed to the Constitution and the law of the land. This belief has been upheld and protected by the Supreme Court’s order,” the CM added.

Accusing the BJP and its allies of misusing central investigative agencies, Siddaramaiah said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, unable to confront me politically, have misused constitutional investigative agencies like the CBI and ED to fabricate a false case against my wife, causing immense harassment. The mental distress inflicted on me and my family by this is something I can never forget.”

“The words from the depths of my heart have been echoed by the Honorable Chief Justice Gavai of the Supreme Court. Political battles should be fought with voters, not by misusing constitutional institutions like the Enforcement Directorate,” their words reflect the opinion of every conscientious Indian who believes in the Constitution,” he further added.

Siddaramaiah said, “For the past 10-11 years, the Central Government and the BJP’s misuse of IT, CBI, and ED for political vendetta has caused suffering to many, and this verdict brings solace to all such victims while instilling confidence in the judicial system.”

“Following this eye-opening order from the Supreme Court, I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will wake up, stop the misuse of constitutional institutions like IT, CBI, and ED, grant them the autonomy they deserve, and atone for their sins. If the BJP and JDS leaders in the state, who have been making baseless allegations against me and my family regarding the MUDA case, have even a shred of dignity or honor left, they should immediately apologize publicly for their mistakes,” the Chief Minister concluded.

