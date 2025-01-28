Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Has Election Commission Asked Arvind Kejriwal To Give Proof On Yamuna Poisoning

Amid a heated Delhi election campaign, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal faces Election Commission scrutiny over allegations that the BJP-led Haryana government poisoned Yamuna water. The EC has demanded evidence for the claims, terming them a serious matter with legal and political ramifications.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Why Has Election Commission Asked Arvind Kejriwal To Give Proof On Yamuna Poisoning

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal faces Election Commission scrutiny over allegations that the BJP-led Haryana government poisoned Yamuna water.


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has been directed by the Election Commission (EC) to provide evidence supporting his claim that the BJP-led Haryana government has “poisoned” the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi. The directive came following a complaint from the BJP and requires Kejriwal to respond by 8 pm tomorrow.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Serious Matter, Says EC

The EC emphasized in its letter that the allegation is a “serious matter” with the potential to create animosity between states. It also warned of legal consequences, stating that the allegation carries a provision for up to three years of imprisonment.

The controversy arose just days before the Delhi assembly elections. On Monday, Kejriwal accused the BJP of “mixing poison” in the city’s water supply to create chaos and shift public blame onto the AAP-led Delhi administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The people of Delhi get drinking water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” Kejriwal said during an election rally. “But the Haryana government has mixed poison in the water coming to Delhi from the Yamuna and sent it here. It is only due to the vigilance of our Delhi Jal Board engineers that this water was stopped.”

Concerns Raised Over the Allegation Of Yamuna Poisoning

The Chief Engineer of the Delhi Jal Board disputed Kejriwal’s claims, cautioning that such statements could lead to fear-mongering among residents.

The EC echoed similar concerns in its letter, noting that the public often believes statements made by their leaders. “The electors tend to believe whatever is being said in public by their leaders and in that sense, the statement, if not true, affects the campaign discourse,” the EC stated.

It further described the allegations as “extremely serious in nature and unprecedented,” warning of potential consequences, including tensions between neighboring states and threats to law and order due to real or perceived water shortages.

“If true, this also has serious ramifications of creating enmity between regional groups, residents of neighboring states, and a threat of law-and-order situations,” the letter noted.

Congress Joins the Debate Over Yamuna Poisoning

The Congress party has also weighed in on the issue, writing to the Election Commission to seek immediate action on Kejriwal’s statements.

In its letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Congress urged a thorough investigation. “If Kejriwal’s allegations against the BJP-led Haryana government are false, an FIR should be registered against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct,” the letter read.

The party also demanded action if the claims were found to be true. “Likewise, if his allegations are found to be true, the poll panel should deal with the issue seriously and file a case against the Haryana government,” the Congress stated.

“You are kindly requested to investigate the matter and take immediate appropriate action,” the party added.

Citing Ammonia Levels in Yamuna

During his speech on Monday, Kejriwal pointed to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna, accusing the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini, of deliberately polluting the river.

The allegations have triggered a political firestorm, with a war of words erupting between the AAP and the BJP.

The Haryana government has rejected the claims, with sources indicating plans to file a defamation case against Kejriwal. The BJP has also announced its intention to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against the AAP leader.

Also Read: NewsX Exclusive: 90% Of Delhiites Say Yamuna Water Is Unsafe To Drink, Survey Reveals

Filed under

Delhi Election 2025 yamuna poisining

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam

China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi

Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox