LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Were Afghan Women Not Rescued From Earthquake Rubble? What Is Taliban’s ‘No Skin Contact’ Rule?

Why Were Afghan Women Not Rescued From Earthquake Rubble? What Is Taliban’s ‘No Skin Contact’ Rule?

Rajya Sabha MP and former NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma highlighted the plight of Afghan women after the recent earthquake, calling it a tragedy deepened by gender inequality and religious prejudice. She pointed out that women trapped under rubble were left to die because male rescuers were barred from touching them, while female rescuers remain banned. Sharma said disasters expose the harshest inequalities, stressing that no faith justifies denying women the right to be rescued.

Afghanistan Earthquake Witnesses Gender Inequality
Afghanistan Earthquake Witnesses Gender Inequality

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 6, 2025 09:35:25 IST

Rekha Sharma, Rajya Sabha Member and former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, expressed concern on X about gender inequality faced by Afghan women after the recent earthquake. She said the tragedy was not only natural but also a man-made disaster caused by religious prejudice.

Reports revealed that women trapped under rubble were left without help as male rescuers were restricted from touching or pulling them out. Survivors narrated that men and children were rescued first, while women were kept aside. Sharma said the incident highlighted the severe impact of discrimination during disasters.

Taliban Policies Restrict Rescue and Relief for Women

Sharma said that this was not the first time Afghan women suffered under the pretext of religion. She pointed out that Taliban restrictions prevented female rescuers from working and stopped male rescuers from saving women. She claimed that this practice left women punished twice once by natural disaster and then by discriminatory rules. She said the Taliban’s rigid interpretation of Islam had already denied women the right to education, employment, and healthcare. Now, women were also deprived of timely rescue during calamities, making them invisible victims in a society governed by strict gender-based restrictions.

Gender Bias Against Women in Muslim Societies

The Rajya Sabha Member said that women in many Muslim societies faced similar forms of bias. She stated that women were often denied education, restricted in mobility, and forced to follow dress codes such as hijab or burqa. She added that these restrictions reflected control over women’s bodies and choices. Even during disasters, such biases continued to exist, putting women at greater risk. She emphasised that this was not religion but patriarchy used through religious diktats. She said Afghan women’s suffering after the earthquake showed how gender inequality deepens during emergencies.

On this note, Rekha Sharma urged the international community and civil society to raise their voices against such injustices. She said disasters expose the deepest inequalities when women die not only from collapsed buildings but from collapsed conscience.

She stated that no faith could justify denying women the right to be saved. According to her, every religion teaches compassion, but when rules suppress humanity, oppression takes its place. 

What Is Taliban’s – NO SKIN CONTACT Rule? 

Where on one side the country is suffering massive deaths o ver massive back to back earthquakes, well te count stands at – 2,200 killed  and over 3,600 injured, officials said the quake reduced entire villages to rubble, leaving families trapped under collapsed homes.

Afghanistan’s “No Skin Contact” rule is a restriction enforced by the Taliban that forbids men from touching women who are not their close relatives, such as a father, brother, husband, or son.

Under this rule, even in life-threatening situations like natural disasters or medical emergencies, male rescuers and doctors are not allowed to physically assist women. This has created serious challenges during rescue operations, as many women trapped under rubble after the recent earthquake were left behind because rescuers hesitated to touch them.

Must Read: Man Who Made 400kg RDX Threat Call In Mumbai Detained From Noida, Hails From Bihar: Mumbai Blast Update

Tags: Afghanistan EarthquakeNo Skin Contact RuleTaliban

RELATED News

Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts

LATEST NEWS

Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
"Positive statement": West Asia strategist Awwad on PM Modi's response to Trump appreciative remark on India-US ties
Team India Unveils Sponsor-Free Practice Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 – Check Out the New Kit and Possible Hint of the Upcoming Jersey
Why Were Afghan Women Not Rescued From Earthquake Rubble? What Is Taliban’s ‘No Skin Contact’ Rule?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Were Afghan Women Not Rescued From Earthquake Rubble? What Is Taliban’s ‘No Skin Contact’ Rule?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Were Afghan Women Not Rescued From Earthquake Rubble? What Is Taliban’s ‘No Skin Contact’ Rule?
Why Were Afghan Women Not Rescued From Earthquake Rubble? What Is Taliban’s ‘No Skin Contact’ Rule?
Why Were Afghan Women Not Rescued From Earthquake Rubble? What Is Taliban’s ‘No Skin Contact’ Rule?
Why Were Afghan Women Not Rescued From Earthquake Rubble? What Is Taliban’s ‘No Skin Contact’ Rule?

QUICK LINKS