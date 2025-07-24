LIVE TV
Will Opposition Unite To Elect The New VC? Big Test For Opposition

Will Opposition Unite To Elect The New VC? Big Test For Opposition

With Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stepping down, the upcoming election to fill the post has become a key moment for the Opposition. As the NDA holds a numerical edge in Parliament, all eyes are now on whether Opposition parties can forge unity and field a strong, consensus candidate.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 24, 2025 09:06:00 IST

Following Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation, the Election Commission has started preparations for electing the next Vice President. The Commission has begun forming the electoral college, which includes members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It has also started the process of appointing returning officers for the election. “On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule will follow as soon as possible,” the Commission stated.

Electoral College Composition Explained

Unlike the presidential election, the Vice President is elected solely by Members of Parliament from both Houses. State legislators are not part of this process. Presently, one seat is vacant in the Lok Sabha (Basirhat, West Bengal) and five in the Rajya Sabha—four from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Punjab. The combined strength of both Houses stands at 787, and a candidate requires 394 votes to win, assuming full participation.

Current Numbers and NDA Strength

The BJP-led NDA currently has 422 MPs, giving it a numerical advantage. In the Lok Sabha, it enjoys the support of 293 members. In the Rajya Sabha, where the effective strength is 245, the NDA has the support of 129 MPs, including nominated members likely to vote in its favour.

The election will be a test of opposition unity. In 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar defeated Margaret Alva by 346 votes. In 2017, M Venkaiah Naidu defeated Gopal Krishna Gandhi by 272 votes. This time, the margin is expected to be closer, and the opposition will need a coordinated strategy to challenge the NDA.

Jagdeep Dhankar Resigned After Day 1 Of Parliament Monsoon Session: 

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned from his post on Monday, citing the need to “prioritise health care and follow medical advice.” His resignation, submitted under Article 67(a) of the Constitution, took effect immediately.

Dhankhar had been serving as the Vice President since 2022. Prior to this role, he held the position of Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.

At 74, Dhankhar was also serving as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. His tenure was originally set to continue until 2027. The resignation came on the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Tags: INDIA blocVice President election

