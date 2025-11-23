LIVE TV
Home > India > Will Schools Be Closed On November 25 In Delhi–NCR, Punjab, And Other States? Here's What We Know

Will Schools Be Closed On November 25 In Delhi–NCR, Punjab, And Other States? Here’s What We Know

Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school notices and state announcements.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 21:00:48 IST

Will Schools Be Closed On November 25 In Delhi–NCR, Punjab, And Other States? Here's What We Know

The 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji will be observed next week to honour the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru. The day is considered one of the most important occasions in Sikh history, and it is observed with prayers, community gatherings, and moments of reflection across many parts of India.

Several states are preparing to mark the martyrdom anniversary with public events and official holidays. Schools, colleges, and government offices are expected to remain closed on November 25 in many regions so that people can pay tribute.

In Delhi, the government has officially declared November 25, 2025, a public holiday for all government offices. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.” Various gurdwaras in the national capital are also preparing for special prayers and community services.

Delhi-NCR schools are now waiting for official circulars regarding holiday plans. Schools in the region already follow hybrid classes for students up to Class 5. Senior students are likely to get a holiday on November 25, but parents have been advised to wait for their respective schools to issue confirmation.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has shifted the Shaheedi Diwas holiday from November 24 to November 25 for all government offices. However, updates regarding school closures are still pending. Parents are encouraged to monitor announcements from schools and local authorities.

Punjab traditionally observes Shaheedi Diwas on November 24, but the official notifications for 2025 have not yet been released. Schools and government offices are expected to align with the state’s final decision once it is announced.

In Haryana, the government has declared November 25 a restricted holiday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary. A large state-level event will be organised in Kurukshetra, where thousands of people are expected to gather to remember Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s supreme sacrifice.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 9:00 PM IST
Will Schools Be Closed On November 25 In Delhi–NCR, Punjab, And Other States? Here’s What We Know

