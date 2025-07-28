XXX Vs Union Of India: Justice Yashwant Varma Hides Identity, Files Petition In Supreme Court

Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition will be heard today, July 28, 2025, Monday by a Supreme Court bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Mashi as per ANI. Justice Yashwant Varma has filed a petition challenging the in-house inquiry procedure & the subsequent recommendation of then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, for his removal from office. Now, according to a report in The Times of India, it has been reported that Justice Varma’s name is described as XXX in the petition.

XXX is used to denote these people in the courts

As per The Times of India, XXX term is used in the records of Supreme Court and High Court to conceal the identity of petitioner women who are sexually harassed or assaulted. This term is also used to prevent the identity of juveniles and minors in the matrimonial custody battles. In many judgments, SC has asked all courts to not reveal the names of rape survivors in judgments.

Why Justice Yashwant Varma is at the centre of controversy?

Justice Yashwant Varma has been the subject of controversy after half-burnt currency was found in his residence in Delhi when the fire brigade had gone there to douse a blaze on March 14, 2025. As per Hindustan Times, it is said that the firefighters and police found a large stash of half-burnt and charred money involving some crores inside a storeroom on the premises.

CJI BR Gavai will not hear Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition

In one of the major developments in this case, CJI BR Gavai will not hear Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition. CJI BR Gavai had said that it will not be proper for him to take up the matter and a bench will be constituted to hear the petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma, according to ANI.

Also read: Justice Varma Cash Scandal Case: Supreme Court Hearing Today On Petition Challenging Impeachment Recommendation