LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again: How Ready Is Delhi For Yamuna Flooding?

Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again: How Ready Is Delhi For Yamuna Flooding?

The Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the danger mark amid continuous rainfall, raising flood concerns. Meanwhile, Himachal faces severe disruptions with 839 roads, 728 transformers, and 456 water schemes down, as the monsoon death toll reaches 320.

Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi as heavy rains trigger flood fears. (ANI Photo)
Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi as heavy rains trigger flood fears. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 31, 2025 10:01:48 IST

The water level of Delhi’s Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Sunday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level of the Yamuna is above 205.33 metres and is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi. Delhi has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” forecast in New Delhi from today till September 2. “Thunderstorm with rain’ forecast has been issued for September 3, whereas “Rain or Thundershowers” forecast has been issued for September 4 and 5.

Relief camp in Mayur Vihar

Earlier on Thursday, a flood relief camp was set up in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, as the water level of the River Yamuna had crossed the danger mark the previous day.”These tents are set up for living…People living inside their homes near the river will come out and live in these tents when the flood comes,” Ashok, a resident of Mayur Vihar, said to ANI about these flood relief camps.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh, affecting road connectivity and public utilities.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the cumulative death toll since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 has risen to 320. Of these, 166 fatalities were a result of rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while road accidents caused 154 deaths. The ongoing heavy rains have been the primary reason for most of the recent utility disruptions.

Infrastructure damage occurred

As of 6:00 PM on August 30, 2025, 839 roads, 728 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 456 water supply schemes were non-functional. This marks an increase in disruptions compared to the morning report on the same day. In line with the infrastructure damage report, a total of 839 roads and three national highways remain blocked due to the rainfall.

The districts of Chamba, Mandi, and Kullu are the most impacted, with 286, 197, and 175 roads blocked, respectively. NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305 are among the national highways that are currently closed.

Alongside this, a total of 728 DTRs are disrupted across the state. The most significant power disruptions are in Chamba (363 DTRs) and Kullu (225 DTRs). Mandi district has also reported 123 DTR disruptions. There are 456 disrupted water supply schemes across Himachal Pradesh. The most severely affected districts are Chamba with 93 schemes disrupted, and Mandi with 56. Shimla and Sirmaur districts have also reported 52 and 38 disrupted schemes, respectively.

The SEOC report highlights that restoration efforts are ongoing but are challenged by persistent heavy rain and difficult terrain. 

(With ANI Inputs, except headline and subheads nothing has been edited)

ALSO READ: Why Rising Yamuna Levels Mean More Than Just Floods For Delhi

Tags: Yamuna RiverYamuna river water level

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again: How Ready Is Delhi For Yamuna Flooding?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again: How Ready Is Delhi For Yamuna Flooding?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again: How Ready Is Delhi For Yamuna Flooding?
Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again: How Ready Is Delhi For Yamuna Flooding?
Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again: How Ready Is Delhi For Yamuna Flooding?
Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again: How Ready Is Delhi For Yamuna Flooding?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?