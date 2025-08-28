Yamuna River breaches danger mark in Delhi, water level reaches 205.39 metres

The water level of Delhi’s Yamuna has crossed the danger mark on Wednesday. The water is flowing at 205.39 meters at 9 pm.

The rising water level of the Yamuna due to continuous rainfall reported in Delhi has kept the administration on its toes. Delhi has been experiencing rainfall for the past few days

According to a report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi during the next 4 days. Generally cloudy sky, very light to light rain/thundershowers at a few places with moderate rain at isolated places during night/early hours on 26 Aug 2025, and possibility of very light to light rain thereafter.

The weather forecast for August 27 remains as generally cloudy sky with the possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers towards afternoon/evening.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, continuous rain and rising water levels in Pathankot, caused by downpours in Jammu and Kashmir, have led to waterlogging in several areas.

The administration has set up the Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises as an evacuation centre, and proper arrangements for food are also being made.

The district authorities are coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir officials regarding water levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for widespread thunderstorm activity across Jammu and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning, August 27, 2025.

According to IMD, the Jammu DWR imagery at 5:10 AM showed severe convection with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail is occurring over Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur. Moderate convection causing light to moderate rainfall is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and nearby areas of Samba and Kathua districts. Vertical cloud profiles reveal cloud tops reaching up to 12 km, indicating deep and active thunderstorms.

Authorities advise residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas, and follow official safety advisories. (ANI)

