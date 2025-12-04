‘Your Simplicity, Your Patriotism…’: Bansuri Swaraj’s Heartfelt And Emotional Farewell To Her Father Swaraj Kaushal As He Passes Away At 73

Former Mizoram Governor and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Swaraj Kaushal, died on Thursday at the age of 73 years. The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party announced that his last rites will be performed today at 4:30 PM at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground.

Kaushal, who married the late Sushma Swaraj in 1975, is survived by their daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, a BJP leader and MP. He had an illustrious career in law and politics, having been designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court at 34 and serving as the Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. He also represented Haryana in Parliament and was in the Rajya Sabha from 1998–2004.

पापा स्वराज कौशल जी, आपका स्नेह, आपका अनुशासन, आपकी सरलता, आपका राष्ट्रप्रेम और आपका अपार धैर्य मेरे जीवन की वह रोशनी हैं जो कभी मंद नहीं होगी।

आपका जाना हृदय की सबसे गहरी पीड़ा बनकर उतरा है, पर मन यही विश्वास थामे हुए है कि आप अब माँ के साथ पुनः मिल चुके हैं, ईश्वर के सान्निध्य… pic.twitter.com/imqpUb2DMS — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) December 4, 2025







Bansuri Swaraj paid a moving tribute to her father

“Papa Swaraj Kaushal ji, your affection, your discipline, your simplicity, your patriotism, and your boundless patience lend light to my life that will never dim. Your departure has come upon me as the deepest pain of the heart, yet the mind holds fast to this belief that you have now joined Mother, in the presence of God, in eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, your values, and your blessings shall form the foundation of every journey ahead.”

Bansuri’s tribute epitomizes Swaraj Kaushal’s simplicity, patriotism, and enduring legacy-a life given to public service and family values.

Swaraj Kaushal’s death brings to a close an era in Indian politics and law, with his daughter carrying forward the family legacy of commitment, service, and integrity.

