Youth-Driven Change: EAM Jaishankar Highlights PM Modi’s Impact At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the transformative role of India’s younger generation at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar. Speaking at the event, Jaishankar underscored the key role youth are playing in shaping global developments, noting their influence in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), startups, and sports such as cricket and chess.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which runs from January 8 to 10, 2025, brings together over 50 countries in celebration of the Indian diaspora’s contributions to India’s growth. The theme of the event, “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,” underscores the vital role of the Indian diaspora in shaping India’s future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event on January 9, further strengthening India’s global engagement.

Jaishankar referenced Indian badminton star P.V. Sindhu’s reflection on why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen as a youth icon. According to Jaishankar, Sindhu had summed it up with Modi’s approach, which shifted India’s mindset from ‘chalta hai’ (it’s okay) to ‘badal sakta hai’ (it can change), and finally to ‘hoga kaise nahi’ (how can it not happen). This change in perspective has resonated with the youth, who are now more confident about the future and India’s potential.

Nation Aims For ‘Viksit Bharat’

The Minister emphasized that, as India embarks on its journey towards becoming a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) during the Amrit Kaal, the country’s development process, while complex, is made easier with the belief that nothing is impossible. He also urged the Indian diaspora to actively promote India as a tourist destination, encouraging young overseas Indians to bring their friends to explore India’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

In a departure from tradition, Jaishankar explained the decision to choose a non-political guest of honor for the PBD event, emphasizing the growing success of young Indians across various sectors. “This state (Odisha) offers a tremendous opportunity to experience personally much of what we would be discussing during the PBD. Its cultural festivals and religious sites remind us of India’s civilizational heritage,” Jaishankar said.

