LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre

YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled a first-of-its-kind “Digital Book” initiative to document incidents of political victimization and injustice faced by party workers and leaders.The former Chief Minister also took a swipe at critics who had earlier spoken about so-called “Red Books.” He remarked that this Digital Book would stand as the “Book of Truth and Justice”, showcasing how technology can be used to uphold accountability and protect the party cadre.

YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 24, 2025 16:43:36 IST

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled a first-of-its-kind “Digital Book” initiative to document incidents of political victimization and injustice faced by party workers and leaders. The online platform, launched on the official party portal, aims to serve as a permanent digital record of every grievance reported by the YSRCP cadre.

The initiative enables workers, leaders, and supporters to directly upload details of the injustice they have faced. To ensure wider participation, an IVRS call facility has also been set up, allowing victims to register complaints through a simple phone call.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized that the Digital Book is not just a symbolic gesture but a tool that will pave the way for concrete action in the future. He assured party workers that once YSRCP returns to power, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will thoroughly probe every documented incident.

“Even if a person has retired, left the state, or is residing abroad, we will not let these cases fade away. Every grievance recorded here will be pursued, the culprits will be brought before the law, and justice will be delivered to the victims,” Jagan declared.

The former Chief Minister also took a swipe at critics who had earlier spoken about so-called “Red Books.” He remarked that this Digital Book would stand as the “Book of Truth and Justice”, showcasing how technology can be used to uphold accountability and protect the party cadre.

Reiterating his commitment to safeguarding YSRCP workers, Jagan said the initiative reflects the party’s resolve to ensure no act of injustice goes unanswered. “This is our promise to every YSRCP family member justice delayed will not be justice denied,” he added.

With this move, the YSR Congress Party seeks to strengthen its bond with its grassroots cadre, promising that their voices will be heard, their struggles recorded, and their grievances addressed with fairness and accountability.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Vows All-Out Support For Medaram Temple Development: Demands National Recognition And Central Funding For Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

Tags: Digital Book Initiativeformer Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan ReddyYSR Congress Party

RELATED News

FREYAA Achieves USD 1.5 Million Valuation in Debut Year, Sets Stage for National Expansion
"Action will be taken against guilty": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on UKSSSC question paper leak case
Sonam Wangchuk Ends His Hunger Strike Amid Violence, Says ‘I Don’t…’
This Congress Man Is Behind The Leh Violence? BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of Leading Ladakh Violence
Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Apprehended In Manipur

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani-Origin Influencer Abandoned At Birth In A Box, Is Now A Social Media Star, Speaks Fluent Chinese- Watch!
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: Direct Link to Download
Piyush Goyal in US; negotiations underway to advance bilateral trade agreement
Proteas, West Indies T20 series likely to be reduced due to clash with World Cup
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Test Schedule, Eligibility, Salary
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: Head To Head Record Of India vs Bangladesh
What Is Biophoton Emission? Tiny Light Emitted Naturally by Living Beings Helps Cells Communicate
Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next
YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre
YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre
YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre
YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre

QUICK LINKS