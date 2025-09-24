YS Jagan Launches “Digital Book” To Document Injustice Against YSRCP Cadre

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled a first-of-its-kind “Digital Book” initiative to document incidents of political victimization and injustice faced by party workers and leaders. The online platform, launched on the official party portal, aims to serve as a permanent digital record of every grievance reported by the YSRCP cadre.

The initiative enables workers, leaders, and supporters to directly upload details of the injustice they have faced. To ensure wider participation, an IVRS call facility has also been set up, allowing victims to register complaints through a simple phone call.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized that the Digital Book is not just a symbolic gesture but a tool that will pave the way for concrete action in the future. He assured party workers that once YSRCP returns to power, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will thoroughly probe every documented incident.

“Even if a person has retired, left the state, or is residing abroad, we will not let these cases fade away. Every grievance recorded here will be pursued, the culprits will be brought before the law, and justice will be delivered to the victims,” Jagan declared.

The former Chief Minister also took a swipe at critics who had earlier spoken about so-called “Red Books.” He remarked that this Digital Book would stand as the “Book of Truth and Justice”, showcasing how technology can be used to uphold accountability and protect the party cadre.

Reiterating his commitment to safeguarding YSRCP workers, Jagan said the initiative reflects the party’s resolve to ensure no act of injustice goes unanswered. “This is our promise to every YSRCP family member justice delayed will not be justice denied,” he added.

With this move, the YSR Congress Party seeks to strengthen its bond with its grassroots cadre, promising that their voices will be heard, their struggles recorded, and their grievances addressed with fairness and accountability.

