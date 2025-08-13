LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces

YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded fresh elections to Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTCs under the supervision of central forces, alleging large-scale rigging, voter intimidation, and partisan policing in the August 12 polls.

YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces
YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 13, 2025 17:15:56 IST

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded fresh elections to Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTCs under the supervision of central forces, alleging large-scale rigging, voter intimidation, and partisan policing in the August 12 polls.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jagan described the elections as “the most atrocious and undemocratic exercise” in the state’s history. He alleged that YSRCP polling agents were forcibly removed from booths, their authorization forms torn, and party sympathizers prevented from voting. “Where is the need for an election if such practices are followed?” he questioned.

YSRCP Chief Accused TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu Of Setting A “Dangerous Precedent”

The YSRCP chief accused TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu of setting a “dangerous precedent” by using police and outsiders to capture booths. He claimed that 700 police personnel were deployed across just 15 booths in Pulivendula, not for security, but to “terrorize voters” and block genuine electors.

Jagan alleged that polling booths were shifted at the last minute using the “jumbling method” to confuse and discourage voters. He displayed video clips purportedly showing active TDP workers from Jammalamadugu and other areas casting votes, while locals expressed anger over being denied entry.

He further alleged that Pulivendula’s YSRCP ZPTC candidate was placed under house arrest and MP YS Avinash Reddy was detained despite being outside the election zone. “Police acted like TDP agents, allowing their leaders and cadres to move freely while obstructing our voters,” Jagan charged.

Accusing Naidu of handpicking pliant police officials, Jagan said those refusing to “toe his line” were either denied postings or jailed. He criticized the State Election Commission for ignoring complaints, failing to release CCTV footage, and turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

Democracy Must Be Protected: Said Jagan

Calling the incident the real “vote chori,” Jagan said YSRCP would approach the courts to annul the results. He also accused Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Manickam Tagore, of shielding Naidu while ignoring corruption in the coalition government.

“Democracy must be protected,” Jagan said, warning that failure to act would allow such “nefarious practices” to grow unchecked.

Tags: Chandrababu NaiduTDPys jagan mohan reddyYSRCP

RELATED News

Supreme Court Calls Bihar’s Voter Roll Revision “Voter-Friendly, Not Exclusionary”
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces
YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces
YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces
YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?