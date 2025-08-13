YS Jagan Slams ZPTC Polls as ‘Mockery of Democracy’, Demands Fresh Elections with Central Forces

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded fresh elections to Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTCs under the supervision of central forces, alleging large-scale rigging, voter intimidation, and partisan policing in the August 12 polls.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jagan described the elections as “the most atrocious and undemocratic exercise” in the state’s history. He alleged that YSRCP polling agents were forcibly removed from booths, their authorization forms torn, and party sympathizers prevented from voting. “Where is the need for an election if such practices are followed?” he questioned.

YSRCP Chief Accused TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu Of Setting A “Dangerous Precedent”

The YSRCP chief accused TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu of setting a “dangerous precedent” by using police and outsiders to capture booths. He claimed that 700 police personnel were deployed across just 15 booths in Pulivendula, not for security, but to “terrorize voters” and block genuine electors.

Jagan alleged that polling booths were shifted at the last minute using the “jumbling method” to confuse and discourage voters. He displayed video clips purportedly showing active TDP workers from Jammalamadugu and other areas casting votes, while locals expressed anger over being denied entry.

He further alleged that Pulivendula’s YSRCP ZPTC candidate was placed under house arrest and MP YS Avinash Reddy was detained despite being outside the election zone. “Police acted like TDP agents, allowing their leaders and cadres to move freely while obstructing our voters,” Jagan charged.

Accusing Naidu of handpicking pliant police officials, Jagan said those refusing to “toe his line” were either denied postings or jailed. He criticized the State Election Commission for ignoring complaints, failing to release CCTV footage, and turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

Democracy Must Be Protected: Said Jagan

Calling the incident the real “vote chori,” Jagan said YSRCP would approach the courts to annul the results. He also accused Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Manickam Tagore, of shielding Naidu while ignoring corruption in the coalition government.

“Democracy must be protected,” Jagan said, warning that failure to act would allow such “nefarious practices” to grow unchecked.