YSRCP Condemns Restrictions On YS Jagan’s Nellore Visit, Questions TDP’s P4 Scheme

The YSR Congress Party condemned Nellore administration’s restrictions ahead of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to support jailed leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy called the restrictions undemocratic, defended public support for Jagan, and criticized the TDP government’s P4 welfare initiative as mismanaged and insincere.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: July 29, 2025 17:26:00 IST

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly objected to the restrictions imposed by the administration in Nellore ahead of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed visit to the district. The visit is aimed at meeting party leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who is currently in judicial custody under what the party claims are false and politically motivated charges.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, former TTD Chairman and senior YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticized the government’s move to issue notices to party leaders and impose crowd control measures. “YS Jagan is a mass leader who enjoys tremendous public support. People gather voluntarily wherever he goes. It is undemocratic and absurd to issue notices to our leaders and restrict public movement,” he said.

Reddy further stated that no one can stop people from coming out in support of their leader, and warned officials against threatening legal action for public gatherings. He maintained that the YSRCP has not mobilized any crowds, as there is no need for such efforts when people themselves wish to see their leader.

Lashing out at the TDP government’s P4 initiative, Reddy accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of turning governance into a philosophical exercise. He said if the intention was to support 20 lakh poor families, Naidu who he alleged had amassed vast personal wealth could sponsor them himself, instead of pressuring the administration and collecting funds in the name of welfare.

He also pointed out that no TDP MLA or leader had come forward to support a single family under the P4 concept, but funds were being collected in its name. “This only reflects the mismanagement and hollow nature of governance under the current regime,” he added.

