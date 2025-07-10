LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy

YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy

YSRCP's Putta Shivashankar Reddy accuses CM Naidu and Nara Lokesh of stealing credit for ex-CM YS Jagan’s development schemes like Nadu-Nedu and Amma Vodi. He condemned the NDA’s “event-based” publicity governance and called for accountability in Andhra Pradesh’s political narrative.

YSRCP criticizes Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for allegedly claiming credit for YS Jagan's development programs like Nadu-Nedu and Amma Vodi. Stickers won't rewrite history.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 22:08:28 IST

YSRCP spokesperson Putta Shivashankar Reddy has strongly condemned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for brazenly appropriating the developmental achievements of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The current administration lacks originality and resorts to “event-driven governance” that prioritizes publicity stunts over substantive progress for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He highlighted that transformative initiatives like the Nadu-Nedu program, which revolutionized government schools by providing clean drinking water, modern toilets, benches, and green boards, were spearheaded by YS Jagan. Yet, Naidu and Lokesh have claimed credit for these upgrades, even resorting to pasting stickers to erase YS Jagan’s name from these projects. “History cannot be erased by covering it with stickers,” Siva asserted, emphasizing that the NDA’s attempts to rewrite the narrative will not diminish Jagan’s contributions.

The government is turning governance into a series of media spectacles, with weekly events designed to chase Guinness World Records rather than address pressing public needs. He pointed to the misrepresentation of initiatives like parent-teacher meetings and the Amma Vodi program, which significantly reduced school dropouts under YS Jagan’s leadership, as Lokesh’s innovations.

Naidu’s handling of cultural and educational programs, such as yoga events, which were reduced to mere photo opportunities. Sivashankar stressed that Jagan’s policies were rooted in uplifting the marginalized and ensuring equitable development, while the current government’s focus remains on self-promotion. “The people of Andhra Pradesh deserve governance that builds on Jagan’s legacy of progress, not one that steals credit for it,” he added.

ALSO READ: ED Registers Case Against Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, 26 Others in Betting App Scam

Tags: Chandrababu NaiduNara Lokesh Amma VodiYS Jagan

More News

Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?